The Big Picture The Emoji Movie, a 2017 film starring James Corden and T.J. Miller, is now available for streaming on Netflix.

Directed by Tony Leondis, the movie has a low 6% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, but features a star-studded supporting cast.

Joining The Umbrella Academy Season 4 and Shahmaran, The Emoji Movie is one of the new projects premiering on Netflix.

One James Corden project that failed to reach even a 10% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes has found a new streaming home now seven years later. The Emoji Movie, which Corden stars in alongside Maya Rudolph, T.J. Miller, and Anna Faris, is officially streaming on Netflix starting today. The film joins The Umbrella Academy Season 4 and Shahmaran as the only projects to premiere on Netflix today. In addition to Corden, Rudolph, Miller, and Faris, The Emoji Movie also features several major actors in supporting roles, such as Jennifer Coolidge, Patrick Stewart, Christina Aguilera, Sofía Vergara, and even Josh Keaton. The Emoji Movie currently sits at a dismal 6% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, accompanied by a slightly higher but still disappointing 36% from general audiences.

The Emoji Movie comes from the mind of Tony Leondis, who directed the picture and also wrote the script along with Eric Siegel and Mike White, with screenplay contributions from John Hoffman. Leondis only directed one film prior to The Emoji Movie, Igor, in 2008, which also sits at "rotten" scores of 40% from critics and 38% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Leondis has not written or directed a film since The Emoji Movie, but some of his more notable works come from working as a storyboard artist on Shrek and also as a story artist on The Prince of Egypt. Writing and directing may not have worked out for Leondis, but he still has his name attached to several famous projects and actors.

What Are the Most Popular Things to Stream on Netflix?

After premiering only several days ago, the Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson-led psychological thriller Reminiscence has already climbed into the top 10 most popular movies chart, and may very well be there to stay. Also in the top 10 are both of Tom Cruise's Jack Reacher movies, the 2012 original of the same name and the 2016 sequel, Never Go Back, at the #5 and #1 spots, respectively. The Cat in the Hat, which has also found streaming success despite an abominable Rotten Tomatoes score, has also snuck into the top 10, with other projects like Red and White Chicks filling out the rest of the slots.

The Emoji Movie was written and directed by Tony Leondis and released in 2017. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch The Emoji Movie on Netflix.

The Emoji Movie

