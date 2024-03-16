The Big Picture Snakes placed on set freaked out Mark Hamill and Frank Oz while filming an important scene in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

Director Irving Kershner intentionally included snakes in Yoda's home, which hints at the Jedi's powers and connection to all things through the Force.

The Mandalorian expands on this by showing Grogu eating similar animals, suggesting their might have been another reason for the snakes' inclusion.

There are always risks involved in filming, and Star Wars is no exception. In recent years, the monumental franchise has avoided some concerning moments through the use of CGI, which was not always an option. There have been many stories about the incidents these actors endured, both on and off the set, but the biggest dangers were not what you might expect. Amid all the stunts, lightsaber battles, and blaster fire, the most freaky challenge was the live snakes placed on set. Though not central to the plot of Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back, Yoda's (Frank Oz) home contains several snakes, placed there by director Irvin Kershner to decorate the Jedi Master's hut. Throughout the scene, the snakes were loose on set, freaking out Oz and Mark Hamill as they filmed an integral part of Luke's journey. The innate risk of live snakes gave the actors a little something extra to worry about as they worked.

Though the snakes have been talked about for decades, they are a minor detail in the grand scheme of the story. Yet their inclusion was important to Kershner. Certainly, the presence of these creatures in Yoda's home is more than just a need to fill space. The snakes demonstrate Yoda's connection to all living things through the Force. Additionally, The Mandalorian has since proven that Yoda's species has a special interest in these creatures, giving a new layer of meaning to the snakes in Empire Strikes Back. However, they created a frightening environment for those on set.

Where Are the Snakes in 'The Empire Strikes Back'?

In 1980, Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back introduced audiences to the powerful Jedi Master Yoda. The alien creature, portrayed by a puppet with Oz's voice, is more than he initially seems. As one of the few Order 66 survivors, Yoda is the only option to teach Luke Skywalker as he searches for a way to continue his training and become the Jedi the Rebels need. In his search for Yoda, Luke travels to the remote planet of Dagobah, where Yoda is hiding. But an unfortunate crash landing leaves him stranded in the swampland full of overgrown vines and, evidently, snakes. One appears as Luke talks to his droid companion, R2D2, but that is not the most prominent example.

As Yoda has the aspiring Jedi carry him through the swampy terrain, the actors were forced to deal with many unfortunate things, but none stands out so much as the snakes. When Luke first meets Yoda, he is unaware that the creature is the Jedi Master he is looking for. Instead, the small, green lifeform behaves like a scavenger, rifling through Luke's things and promising to take Luke to Yoda after a meal. Luke follows him home, impatiently waiting for his chance to meet the Jedi Master. Luke serves himself a portion of the meal on the fire, taking a bowl out from underneath a snake. These snakes remain on the edge of the screen throughout the scene. Interestingly, they are permitted inside the house while R2D2 is left out in the rain. The snakes in Yoda's home are by far the most memorable, and the ones that Frank Oz had something to say about.

'The Empire Strikes Back's Director Irvin Kershner Insisted On Using Real Snakes

Your browser does not support the video tag.

These snakes did not wander onto the set and accidentally make it into the film. Their presence was an intentional choice. On The Star Wars Show, Frank Oz describes the process of shooting the Dagobah scenes, admitting there are always obstacles in those scenarios. "You're always uncomfortable, you're always in pain. You just accept that, and you work with it," he explained. In Empire Strikes Back, Oz had the added difficulty of controlling the Yoda puppet, which took the help of three other puppeteers. But he recalled that the snakes in Yoda's hut were a particularly big, man-made obstacle as they were placed there by director Irvin Kershner (or "Kersh," as the actor calls him).

Related Here’s Why Alec Guinness Had a Complicated Relationship With Star Wars Alec Guinness had a treasured career that got overshadowed by his involvement in Star Wars, much to his dismay.

"There's this freaking anaconda, and we're trying to work, and the snake is behind us, about two or three snakes, and so that was kind of freaky," Oz explained. Not only were these snakes in close proximity to the actors, but Oz and Hamill were unable to see them as they filmed the scene. As he recalls that Kersh insisted that the snakes would be fine, Oz makes sure to note that Kersh was not down there with the snakes while he and Hamill were. Decades later, Oz laughs off the story, but he was understandably frightened at the time. After all, who wants snakes loose behind them while they try to do their job?

'The Empire Strikes Back' and 'The Mandalorian' Might Reveal an Interesting Detail About Yoda's Species

Close

Though the snakes are a minor detail in the film, there are several possible reasons behind their appearance. First, and the most relevant at the time of The Empire Strikes Back, is providing an example of Yoda's connection to the Force. The abilities that set Jedi apart connect them to all living things, including snakes. Throughout the franchise, some Jedi are able to communicate with creatures that don't speak. This would make the snakes a sort of companion for Yoda in his isolation while hinting at the power he has. While there is no long info dump to explain how the Force works, small things like the presence of snakes in Yoda's house suggest what he can do.

But another line of reasoning has come to light more recently. As the Star Wars franchise expands, it reveals more about the galaxy, and though Yoda's appearances are limited, The Mandalorian introduces Grogu, a young member of Yoda's rare species. Through Grogu's mischievous ways, it's clear that the race is interested in all things creepy, crawly, and slithery because they are a source of food. The revelation gives a new layer of meaning to the snakes in Yoda's home. Are they left over from the dish that he's serving Luke? Yoda does criticize Luke's food before inviting him for dinner. We may never know why Kershner wanted snakes in Yoda's home, but the choice presents many follow-up questions.

Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

Watch on Disney+