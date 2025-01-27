Two months after debuting all six episodes of The Empress Season 2, Netflix has announced that the hit German series will return for a third and final season. No premiere date has been set yet, but alongside the renewal announcement, the streaming giant shared a teaser clip of the installment via its official X (formerly Twitter) account. The historical drama series is based on the life of Empress Elisabeth of Austria and sees Devrim Lingnau in the title role. It debuted on Netflix on September 29, 2022, and two years later, Season 2 premiered on November 22, 2024.

In Season 3 of The Empress, Lingnau will return in her eponymous role along with Philip Froissant as Franz Joseph, Emperor of Austria, Melika Foroutan as Sophie, Archduchess of Austria, the Emperor’s mother, and Johannes Nussbaum as Archduke Maximilian, the Emperor’s younger brother. Furthermore, Katharina Eyssen is making a comeback as showrunner while production is handled by Sommerhaus Serien GmbH, led by executive producers Jochen Laube and Fabian Maubach, with Scarlett Lacey also returning as EP.

What Happened in ‘The Empress’ Season 2?

Since no official synopsis has been released yet for The Empress Season 3, fans can expect it to pick up from where the last season ended. You may recall that Season 2 explored Elisabeth’s struggle to produce an heir to the throne, which secures the Empire’s future while also following the Lombardy-Venetia rebellion. Meanwhile, in the season finale, Franz decides to head onto the battlefield to join his soldiers, which many were against, including his mother, despite his noble intentions.

Also, we saw tensions rise between Franz and Maximilian, which ended in the former and Charlotte (Runa Greiner) leaving the palace before the battle broke out. Maximilian was disappointed that Franz never grew to trust him again, even after he decided to forgive him for his past misbehaviors. Moreover, even though he was granted the short-lived role of Viceroy of the Lombardy-Venetia region, after yearning for a meaningful role, Franz ultimately went with his gut, demoting Maximilian.

Another storyline in the Season 2 finale involved Alexander Von Bach (Alexander Finkenwirth) and Ava (Almila Bagriacik). Von Bach discovered Countess Von Apafi's (Ava) true identity, and soon after, she realized she was pregnant. Ava was ordered to leave the royal palace; however, Alexander immediately regretted this decision and left to find her.

The Empress Season 3 has no premiere date yet. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and catch up on past seasons on Netflix.

