Season 2 of The Empress was action-packed and memorable. In the season finale, Emperor Franz Joseph (Philip Froissant) faces his grief head-on while confronting turmoil within his own family and simultaneously dealing with the pressures of war. The Netflix historical romance series by Katharina Eyssen follows the ups and downs of Empress Elisabeth “Sisi” Von Wittelsbach (Devrim Lingnau) of Austria. Elisabeth was notorious for her rebellious, sometimes uncouth ways. Her inability to comply with social norms and her free spirit made her the legendary figure she's remembered as today. The second season of The Empress dives into her struggle to produce an heir to the throne while also following the Lombardy-Venetia rebellion. While the commoners love Elisabeth, and Elisabeth often puts the needs of the people first in her decision-making, this clashes with her husband Franz, who spends much of Season 2 torn between making decisions out of love and making decisions based on the expectations placed on him as emperor.

Franz Channels His Aggression and Anger on the Battlefield

The finale follows Franz as he decides to join his soldiers on the battlefield, which is perhaps a noble prospect in concept. Franz believes it's his duty after the defeat they suffered in the Battle of Magenta, so he chooses to stand by his soldiers. He views himself as a weak leader because he tends to choose peace over war. However, not everyone around Franz was confident about the decisions he made.

Archduchess Sophie (Melika Foroutan) doesn't believe he made the right choice. She doesn't view her son as aggressive, or even a fighter in any sense. His mother fears it will result in injury or death for Franz. When Franz learns that Napoleon (Christophe Favre) is supporting the rebellion, it indicates to Franz he is ultimately doomed in this conquest. Unfortunately, Franz is in a tough spot because he has already declared war. However, after seeing the aftermath of the Battle of Magenta and facing the thousands of wounded or killed soldiers, Franz was moved to showcase his strength in such trying times. In the end, Franz survives the battle, but Austria is defeated. The French Army and the Piedmont-Sardinian army won, and the signing of the Armistice of Villafranca marked the end of the Second Italian War of Independence.

Painful Grief and Family Conflicts in 'The Empress'

By the end of season two, Franz has to deal with loss in ways he never anticipated. He was often portrayed as too weak to be an emperor. He never wanted to become the emperor in the first place; it just happened to him. The decision-making his role required was oftentimes overwhelming, and Franz's desires more often aligned with those of an ordinary man. To Franz, being a loving husband and father made life worth living. However, the empire required him to constantly sacrifice time with his family. Many of Franz's decisions were also motivated by deeper family struggles, such as his complex relationship with his sometimes overbearing mother.

The death of his daughter is plaguing him mentally throughout the finale, and the torment has impacted him in seemingly irreparable ways. The sudden demise of his son just adds to the emotional pain, and finally, the death of his wife sends him over the edge. Franz spent much of his life in near-constant conflict with both himself and the ones who meant the most to him. Along with his inner conflicts, he often disagreed with Elisabeth's free-spirited ways and his mother's domineering personality.

Maximilian Finally Gives Up on His Brother Franz

Maximilian (Johannes Nussbaum) and Charlotte (Runa Greiner) leave the palace in the season finale of The Empress before the battle breaks out. In yet another example of Franz's family troubles, Maximilian is disappointed that Franz never grew to trust him again, even after he decided to forgive him for his past transgressions. Maximilian longed for a meaningful role, and while Franz did grant him the short-lived role of Viceroy of the Lombardy-Venetia region, Franz ultimately pushed Maximilian on the back burner, going with his instincts. Maximilian never achieved the recognition or power he desired. He and his brother have different perspectives when it comes to winning back the people of Austria. Much of this has to do with the way death has impacted Franz. Franz followed General Gyulai's (Christian Bayer) advice, which was to force the people of Austria to obey the emperor.

The military head suggested more aggressive tactics, while Franz's brother took a more liberal approach to the matter. He thinks the only way to win back the commoners is to improve the living conditions of the aforementioned people, and he's not wrong. However, this process requires patience, and Franz's sense of urgency often wins in the end. General Gyulai was able to persuade Franz to listen to him. Maximilian was hopeful his brother would side with him, but Franz disappointed him and proved himself unable to think clearly after Sophie's death. Franz even removed Maximilian from the post of Viceroy before the war began, which was a gesture that represented his own failure to handle the situation. While Maximilian did his best to support his family, it became obvious Franz did not intend for Maximilian to serve a meaningful role anymore. For instance, while Maximilian offered to aid in any emergencies in Vienna, Franz said he'd have Elisabeth or Sophie cater to the emergencies instead. In the end, Franz intended for his son to take over as emperor. When Maximilian finally realizes this, he decides to leave with Charlotte.

Many things came to a close in the finale of The Empress. However, it does hint at other possible developments for future seasons, such as a romance between Alexander Von Bach (Alexander Finkenwirth) and Ava (Almila Bagriacik). Countess Von Apafi's true identity is discovered by Von Bach, and soon after, she realizes she's pregnant. Ava is ordered to leave the royal palace. However, Alexander immediately regrets this decision and takes off to find her. If The Empress is renewed for a third season, we'll likely learn more about the fate of this romance. Either way, the season finale was packed with action. The turbulence surrounding Franz and what's left of his family, along with the impact of the war on the empire, made for a compelling season filled with inner battles and personal conflicts.

