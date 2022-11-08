If you desire the splendor and the political intrigues that come with life as part of the ruling class in the mid-19th century, Netflix’s The Empress is the series to see. For those who have feasted on this incredible historical drama, the streamer has picked up the series for a second season a the life and story of Empress Elisabeth of Austria will be getting a continuation.

The period drama has been an exceptional hit for the streamer since its debut in September. The brilliance of the project is noted in this detailed review from Collider’s own Maggie Lovitt. With Devrim Lingnau’s portrayal of the rebellious Elisabeth is done with a delicate grace and nuance that makes the performance all the more refreshing to see. The Empress has a brilliant look about it, with the colorful, intricate designs of aristocratic clothing on show offering pleasant viewing. The story in itself is a sweet poetic romantic tale that was certain to capture hearts the way it did.

Season 1 of the German series introduced us to the young, yet unyielding Elisabeth who has only recently married into the imperial house of Austria. The young empress is wed to her husband, Emperor Franz Joseph I of Austria (Philip Froissant), while the couple shares a bond and chemistry easily noticeable, Elisabeth’s relationship with her husband’s authoritarian mother, Princess Sophie of Bavaria (Melika Foroutan), and cunning brother, Archduke Maximilian (Johannes Nussbaum) are still matters of concern. Not to mention a rift in the royal dynasty of Hapsburg can’t bode well, not with fomenting internal rebellion and external threats on the empire’s borders.

The Empress has put together a brilliant cast to bring this popular part of history to life, and they are achieving just that exceptionally. Asides Lingnau and those previously mentioned, the series cast includes Almila Bagriacik, Elisa Schlott, Svenja Jung, Jördis Triebel, Rauand Taleb, Alexander Finkenwirth among others. The series is created by Katharina Eyssen with Florian Cossen and Katrin Gebbe serving as directors, shaping the storyline. The credit for the brilliant costuming goes to Gabrielle Reumer, who serves as the costume designer.

Speaking about the series’ success and renewal, series creator Eyssen said:

“I am incredibly grateful that we were able to touch so many different people in Germany and all over the world with our series. The story of Elisabeth’s life is a story of the power of love, but also of the courage to be different, and of hope for a better future, and that is what we need at this time. That’s why we are very happy to be able to continue telling this exciting story.”

The Empress is available to stream in its entirety on Netflix. Watch the trailer below: