The Empress, the acclaimed German series (also known as Die Kaiserin) which first appeared on Netflix in September 2022, has just given viewers a glimpse of their new season. After an extensive period of time spent filming the second season across Europe, in Germany, Bavaria, Czechia and Italy, we've been shown a first look trailer and the eagerly awaited return date for the show has been confirmed. Netflix has provided an updated synopsis for the German period drama series:

“The first crisis is barely over and the young couple wants to enjoy their fresh marital bliss when dark clouds gather over Schönbrunn Palace: Franz (Philip Froissant) unexpectedly faces a powerful adversary in Europe. And Elisabeth (Devrim Lingnau) comes under great pressure, because an heir to the throne is to secure the future of the empire as quickly as possible. When fate strikes with all its power, the couple’s love threatens to finally break apart. And Elisabeth must fight not only for her family, but also for the integrity of her soul…”

The trailer also gives us a first look at the new cast members confirmed for season 2, including Josephine Thiesen as Princess Marie Charlotte of Belgium and Christoph Favre as Napoleon III, who join the returning Froissant, Lingnau, Johannes Nussbaum, Almila Bagriacik, Runa Greiner, and Alexander Finkenwirth.

Is 'The Empress' Worth Watching?

It's safe to say it's worth your time. Collider's Maggie Lovitt absolutely adored the series. In her glowing 9/10 review of the first season, she described it as a "magnificently crafted" program.

Fans of historical dramas will want to make time for The Empress, as its first season is truly a magnificently crafted program. It pays great respect to the memory of Elisabeth and Franz, while crafting a bingeworthy series that easily sweeps its audience up in the drama and grandeur of a tumultuous period in history. The series does a decent job of laying out the key points of tension between its cast of characters, ensuring that audiences both intimately familiar with the Habsburgs and those searching for their new favorite historical drama will enjoy their journey into 19th century Austria. Elisabeth’s humanity and empathy are the centerfold of The Empress, presenting her as a character—and real-life figure—that audiences can easily relate to as she is forced into a world she only just understands.

Season 2 of The Empress will premiere on Netflix on November 22nd. Check out the new trailer above.