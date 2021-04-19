This week on The Collider Podcast, we're joined by Senior Editor Vinnie Mancuso to talk about The Empty Man. We talk about why the film was kind of ignominiously dumped in the middle of the pandemic, why it's not the movie that the trailer showed, how hard it is to explain the movie on a surface level, why it has beguiled us, why we feel it has a healthy future as a cult film, and much more. Be warned that we go heavy into spoilers.

