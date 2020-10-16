20th Century Studios Releases ‘The Empty Man’ Trailer for a Movie That Opens Next Week

20th Century Studios has released the first trailer for their upcoming supernatural horror movie The Empty Man, which will open in theaters [checks calendar] in seven days. The film follows the disappearance of a group of teens, which is being investigated by a retired cop (James Badge Dale).

The weirdest thing about this is that in normal times, this would be a perfectly sensible, low-budget horror movie play during spooky season. It may not blow up the box office, but it would do respectable business given its low budget. But for some reason, Disney thought it looked so bad or disposable (never a barrier for bad horror before) that they decided to dump it during a pandemic when theatrical box office is in the toilet. I’m not sure why this movie wouldn’t keep until October 2021, but Disney wants it off their books, so they’re rushing it out as fast as possible. I feel kind of bad for everyone involved since their work is being treated with less care than a VOD film.

Check out The Empty Man trailer below. The film opens October 23rd, and also stars Marin Ireland, Stephen Root, Ron Canada, Robert Aramayo, Joel Courtney, and Sasha Frolova.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Empty Man: