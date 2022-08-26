Bill Nye the Science Guy is officially back with his highly anticipated new series The End is Nye. Created by Nye alongside Seth MacFarlane and Brannon Braga, the show throws everyone's favorite science nerd into the most disastrous situations possible on planet Earth with the sole purpose of finding how humans can survive, mitigate, or even avoid them altogether with the resources we have available. With the show now fully available to Peacock subscribers, Collider can exclusively reveal a new behind-the-scenes video that shows how everyone came together to save the world and kill Nye six times in the process.

Titled "Bill Nye & Seth MacFarlane Team Up to Stop the End of the World," the video digs into the development of the series which all started with MacFarlane wanting to link up with Nye for a series showing people the various horrible things that can go wrong on Earth. Rather than simply making it to scare people, Nye notes the driving question of the series was "Wouldn't it be better if things were not disastrous?" The video then details how Braga, a Star Trek veteran who had also worked with MacFarlane on his hit comedy The Orville, went about making sure the show's concepts fit the bill with real-world science.

In constructing the show, the team went about choosing disasters that are among the most talked about, and the most prone to misinformation, like the eruption of a super volcano or a solar flare, and exploring them through a simple episode arc. After setting up the disaster and seeing it unfold, Nye is killed - a personal favorite aspect of the series for VFX supervisor Jeffrey A. Okun - and the worst possible timeline for Earth plays out. The End is Nye was created with optimism in mind though, and the second half sees Nye resurrected and coming up with a plan based in science to stop the disaster and his untimely demise. Ultimately, the goal is to promote acceptance of disasters while showing that, if we start now, we can make them not so disastrous and have some fun along the way.

Image via Peacock

The End is Nye is the latest of Nye's string of scientific series stemming back to his iconic 1990s show Bill Nye the Science Guy which introduced everyone to the lovable scientist. Since then, he's been dedicated to bringing science to people of all ages in digestible formats, helming series like The Eyes of Nye, Stuff Happens, and Bill Nye Saves the World and playing a prominent role on StarTalk hosted by fellow scientific personality Neil deGrasse Tyson.

The End is Nye is executive produced by Nye alongside Braga and MacFarlane with his Fuzzy Door productions partner Erica Huggins. Braga serves as showrunner and director and writes alongside Nye. Universal Studio Group divisions Universal Television Alternative Studio and UCP produced the series.

All six episodes of The End is Nye are available now on Peacock. Check out the behind-the-scenes video below: