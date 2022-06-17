‘90s kids and science nerds rejoice! We finally have a release date for Peacock’s science-y original series, The End is NYE, starring whom other than the head of wacky experiments himself: Bill Nye. Prepare to induce your end-of-the-world anxiety as the disaster show will explode onto the platform on August 25. Along with the release date, the folks backing the show have also put out some key art that reveals Nye looking as classy as ever while the world crumbles around him. Fixing his iconic bow tie and standing on a flooding street, Nye looks ready to impart some helpful knowledge to the show’s audiences. Behind him, the series’ title stands out in giant block letters while a tornado rages and fireballs blast through the sky. At the very top is the production’s tagline, “When The World Ends, His Job Begins.”

If you were thinking Nye would leave you high and dry with only panic surrounding the possible end of the world and other catastrophic events, think again. Along with exploring very real natural and unnatural global disasters during each 45-minute-long episode, Nye will give viewers survival tools in order to help them push through and come out on top, should such terrifying occurrences take place. Along with hosting, Nye also executive produces with Seth MacFarlane, Erica Huggins, and Brannon Braga, the latter of whom will serve The End is Nye as its showrunner and director. MacFarlane and Huggins’ Fuzzy Door productions join as the studio backing the project alongside Universal Television Alternative Studio, and UCP. MacFarlane is also set to make short cameo appearances in each of the show’s episodes.

To accompany the exciting premiere news, Nye had some words to say about the apocalyptic production. In his statement, the nineteen-time Emmy Award-winning scientist, educator, engineer, author, and inventor said:

"Right now our world is a very scary place, and yet full of opportunities to make life better for all of us— for everyone on Earth. Speaking of Earth, the big idea behind The End Is Nye is that for the first time in the history of our planet, we humans can control our fate. We can see the potential for these overwhelming disasters, and we have the means to avoid them. With science, we can change the world."

Nye broke out into the world of entertainment with the early ‘90s five-season running show, Bill Nye the Science Guy, and stepped back into the limelight for a three-season run of the Netflix series, Bill Nye Saves the World. Known for his quirky personality and ability to break down scientific theories for even the least brainy of us, we can’t wait to see what Nye has up his sleeve for his new Peacock series.

The End is Nye arrives on Peacock on August 25, 2022.