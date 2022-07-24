At the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, NBC's streaming service Peacock released the trailer for their timely new disaster series, The End is Nye, starring the beloved "Science Guy" himself, Emmy Award-winning Bill Nye. In a panel with Nye, showrunner Brannon Braga and executive producer Erica Huggins in 6A Convention Center, Peacock shared an exclusive sneak peek with the official trailer. Joined by co-creators, writer and director Seth MacFarlane, the two will walk through a total of six Earth-shattering disasters that have a very real possibility of occurring, and then explain what we can do to prevent these frightening predictions from coming to fruition.

While SDCC was in high gear, Peacock dropped the trailer for their exciting new project with co-creators Nye and MacFarlane, The End is Nye. In the six-part docuseries, the renowned science educator and engineer serves as host, and welcomes viewers to the Disaster Insitute. In the trailer, a dependably level-headed Nye calmly explains that Earth - the one and only planet we humans have to our names - is constantly flirting with disaster. Disaster, as in, total annihilation disaster. As he's saying this the trailer shows a plethora of deadly explosions wiping out civilization. Playfully, Nye adds, "Viewer discretion is advised." Sweet, thanks Bill Nye.

Writer, director and executive producer of the series, Braga said:

"THE END IS NYE is a relationship show -- it's about our relationship with nature and how it can end in total disaster. It's also about how science can help that relationship to survive and thrive. Yes, THE END IS NYE is terrifying, but our ultimate goal is to boost human confidence with a welcome jolt of optimism about the future and scientific understanding."

Each episode of The End is Nye will explore the in's and outs of epic global catastrophes using VFX spectacles to illustrate the massive scale and destruction that would ensue. It isn't all doom and gloom (yes, it is) because the show will feature MacFarlane as some much-needed comedic relief. In the trailer, Nye laments the way people in power have irresponsibly brushed off the outcries of scientists in the past and the screen cuts to a clip of MacFarlane looking awfully official quipping, "People are sick of all the doom and gloom." As Nye is seated in an airplane nose-diving from the air, the trailer lists six major cities: Los Angeles, Tokyo, Rio de Janeiro, New York City, London and Mexico City. It seems safe to assume that the series will place these six apocalypses in places we are all too attached to.

Nye said:

“Right now our world is a very scary place, and yet full of opportunities to make life better for all of us— for everyone on Earth. Speaking of Earth, the big idea behind The End Is Nye is that for the first time in the history of our planet, we humans can control our fate. We can see the potential for these overwhelming disasters, and we have the means to avoid them. With science, we can change the world.”

Fortunately, Nye explains that none of these things have to happen. Using science The End is Nye will demystify these happenings, equipping viewers with the know-how to survive if they do, mitigate what we can, or prevent them altogether.

The End is Nye will premiere on Peacock on August 25. Check out the official synopsis and SDCC trailer below: