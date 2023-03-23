This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The cast of Joshua Oppenheimer's upcoming musical spectacular, The End, just added a couple of major stars to its cast, as Moses Ingram and Michael Shannon have officially joined the project. The plot of the movie is currently being kept under wraps, but the premise deals with the last human family left on the planet, turning to a post-apocalyptic that includes its fair share of musical numbers. The End is currently in production in Ireland, before the team heads over to Italy and Germany for the rest of the filming schedule. The future of humanity will be on the line, when this family resolves their issues before time runs out.

Image via Showtime

