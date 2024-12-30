2024 was a year in which musical fans rushed out to the cinema in more significant numbers than ever before. Wicked became a surprising phenomenon that captured the same enthusiasm as the original stage production, and Emilia Perez became a major awards season contender, earning a record-breaking number of Golden Globe nominations. Elsewhere, studio blockbusters like Moana 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King were reliant on their original soundtracks, and the upcoming biopic Better Man is already earning a high amount of anticipation for fans of Robbie Williams. It’s generally the case that musicals need a significant budget to be true spectacles, but that doesn’t mean that there cannot be innovative films that can work with a much smaller budget. The End is easily the best musical of 2024, as its smaller scale and less flashy approach ended up putting more emphasis on the songs and characters.

What Is ‘The End’ About?

Set in the aftermath of a global meltdown that caused humanity’s few survivors to isolate themselves in lockdown, The End centers on a quirky family that becomes trapped in a luxurious bunker, where they attempt to maintain a happy existence by pretending that there is nothing wrong. While the mother (Tilda Swinton) has become increasingly neurotic and the father (Michael Shannon) begins to feel guilty for his implied involvement in the apocalyptic event itself, the son (George MacKay) begins to feel that he needs something more for his existence to be worthwhile. His dreams seem to come true when an enigmatic stranger (Moses Ingram) appears at their shelter and is taken in to be nursed back to health. As she begins to fall in love with the son, the dynamics of the family begin to change as they address the possibility of changing their lifestyle altogether.

Interestingly, The End was directed by the award-winning non-fiction filmmaker Joshua Oppenheimer, whose work on the documentaries The Look of Silence and The Act of Killing had brought him significant acclaim. Although he may not have had much experience working with narrative features, Oppenheimer shows a clear understanding of the human condition and examines the unique ways in which relationships can diverge over the course of an extended traumatic experience. There are allusions to different fights between the parents, but the film doesn’t waste time trying to get the audience up to speed, as it proceeds to show what their daily existence is actually like. The lack of traditional cinematic framing devices allows the film to feel more immersive, as the audience gets to experience the same fear, excitement, and occasional confusion that the characters do. This is especially true in the case of the son, as MacKay is such a naturally expressive actor that he can imply an entire backstory based on subtle facial movements and physical movies.

‘The End’ Shows the Freedom of Original Musicals

Since it is not based on a Broadway show and is not beholden to the expectations of fans, The End is able to utilize creative musical numbers that draw from a multitude of influences. Many of the musical numbers between MacKay and Ingram feel more elaborately romantic, as they are within the style of a classic ballad. However, Shannon is able to let loose and deliver an elaborate dancing scene that feels reminiscent of Gene Kelly in An American in Paris. Although The End runs for 148 minutes, the film does not risk becoming dull because it consistently changes its sensibilities. A film like Wicked is inherently trying to replicate something that was best experienced in its original version on stage, but The End has musical numbers that were specifically designed to be seen on the big screen.

Although it would be hard not to praise the amazing production design and stunning visuals, The End is most powerful for its inventive ideas about humanity. The film works as a clever satire of capitalism, as it makes allusions to how human greed played a part in the global catastrophe. Although at times this can be quite incisive, The End is also unabashedly sincere and is not afraid to wear its heart on its sleeve. Music is the ultimate representation of authenticity, and The End is the best embodiment of that in all of 2024.