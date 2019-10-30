‘The End of the F***ing World’ 2 Trailer Introduces a New Outcast for the Netflix Series

0

Netflix has released the first The End of the F***ing World 2 trailer, offering a first look at the second season of the cult favorite show. Inspired by the characters from the comics of the same name by Charles Forsman, the show’s second season finds Alyssa (Jessica Barden) still dealing with the fallout of the events from the first season when she encounters a new character, Bonnie (Naomi Ackie), who is described as “an outsider with a troubled past and a mysterious connection to Alyssa.”

There’s added interest here given that Ackie not only turned heads in the film Lady Macbeth, but also won a highly coveted role in the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. So this gives fans a chance to preview an actress who could end up being a franchise favorite.

But back to The End of the F***ing World—many felt the series should have ended with the Season 1 finale, so it’ll be interesting to see where creator/showrunner Charlie Covell takes things in this new season. Covell is being coy about the fate of Alex Lawther’s character James, who appears to be bleeding out in this here trailer before we get a two-year time jump.

Indeed, speaking with EW, Covell explained why she chose to move the story forward so significantly:

“I liked the idea of a show about two people who are 17, they run away, and the sense of suddenly being 19. You’re definitely an adult, even though you might not feel like one,” Covell says. “I thought there was something fun about jumping Alyssa forward in time and she’s like, ‘Oh shit. I’m a proper adult now.’”

Check out The End of the Fucking World 2 trailer below, followed by the first poster. The series’ second season premieres on Netflix on November 5th.