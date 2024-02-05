The Big Picture Jodie Comer stars in The End We Start From in a powerful portrayal of family survival during catastrophic flooding in London.

The film explores climate change on a human level, focusing on the impact on relationships and difficult questions.

Comer was drawn to the project because it felt real and emotive, offering a unique perspective on depicting climate change.

Jodie Comer stars in The End We Start From, a powerful and gripping portrayal of family survival during catastrophic flooding in London. Comer is joined by a superb supporting cast, including Joel Fry, Katherine Waterston, Mark Strong, and Benedict Cumberbatch, and Collider is thrilled to bring our readers an exclusive and extended preview of the film to showcase just a small portion of the outstanding film.

Based on the book by Megan Hunter, Comer's new mother finds herself estranged from her partner. She embarks on a perilous and extraordinary trek, with Waterston's character O, another mother, across the nation in a relentless quest for a safe haven. Amidst the turmoil and uncertainty around her, her foremost priority is the protection and well-being of her baby.

In his review of the film from the Toronto International Film Festival last year, Collider's Nate Richard described Comer's performance as "sensational", adding that the film leaves the audience with "plenty to ponder" and that director Mahalia Belo is one to watch, with the eye of a filmmaker like the great Terence Malick.

Why Did Jodie Comer Make 'The End We Start From'?

Speaking to Collider's Steve Weintraub in support of the release of the movie, Comer explained what had drawn her to the project and, in particular, why the narrative of climate change and the tipping point was so interesting for her to show from a base, human perspective.

"I feel like it explores climate change on a very human level. And don't get me wrong, the CGI and the special effects in this movie, especially with it being an independent film, I believe, are incredible, but it was never about showing the earth in a shocking way, or picking up a landmark and submerging it, and trying to tell the story in that way. It was more about, like, 'If we were to go through this, how does that fracture and put stress on our relationships? How do we move forward when the person who we love can't move forward with us?' All these really difficult questions that, for me, I found really emotive because they felt very, very real, and I didn't feel like I'd seen that in a film before that depicts climate change. I think that might be why people have quite an emotional reaction to it, because it kind of puts you in those shoes."

The End We Start From will be available to buy or rent on Digital from February 6. Check out the extended preview below.

The End We Start From A woman tries to find her way home with her newborn while an environmental crisis submerges London in floodwaters. Release Date December 8, 2023 Director Mahalia Belo Cast Jodie Comer , Katherine Waterston , Benedict Cumberbatch , Mark Strong , Joel Fry , Gina McKee , Nina Sosanya Runtime 102 minutes Main Genre Drama

