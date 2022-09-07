A brand-new first-look image for Mahalia Belo's thriller The End We Start From has been revealed along with more casting announcements. Joining BAFTA-winning star Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), and most recently announced Katherine Waterston (Fantastic Beasts), in the floodwaters are Emmy-winner Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) and Mark Strong (Shazam!). The two are boarding both as cast members and as executive producers for the film.

First reported in May, The End We Start From is bulking up the cast as filming begins in London. Based on the 2017 debut novel by author Megan Hunter, the environmental crisis thriller closely follows a new mother (Comer) as she navigates two new worlds: motherhood and the rapidly rising waters in London. As the city faces these frightening hardships, Comer's character struggles to keep her newborn, Z, safe as he learns about the world around him. Only days after the city begins to flood and Z is born, their family is forced to seek shelter each day, straining relationships along the way. The film's characters will face the perils of a society reaching its boiling point all while exploring motherhood for the first time.

As of this time, Cumberbatch's role in The End We Start From is unspecified, but it seems the film will keep with the author's single-initial naming system. Cumberbatch most recently starred in the Doctor Strange sequel Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness in Marvel's Cinematic Universe, a role that has taken up a good deal of the actor's recent credits since he joined on as the titular character in 2016. Prior to that, the British actor was best known for his breakout role in the BBC One's hit series Sherlock, which earned Cumberbatch his Emmy. Since his adaptation as the world's most famous sleuth, Cumberbatch has appeared in a number of feature films, including his portrayal of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in The Fifth Estate, Khan in Star Trek Into Darkness, mathematician Alan Turing in The Imitation Game, and more.

Image via Disney

Strong, who has been onscreen since the late eighties, is best known for his role as Merlin in Kingsman: The Secret Service. Strong's credits also include the Oscar-winning Zero Dark Thirty alongside Oscar-winner Jessica Chastain, Sam Mendes' World War I drama 1917, and Dr. Sirvana in the DCEU's Shazam!. Comer, Waterston, Cumberbatch, and Strong are joined by Gina McKee (My Policeman), Cruella's Joel Fry, and Nina Sosanya (His Dark Materials).

The screenplay for The End We Start From is adapted by BAFTA nominee Alice Birch, who has written for the BBC miniseries Normal People, starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, Succession, and more. Director Belo, who has also earned a BAFTA for her first feature-length project Ellen in 2016, is tackling her debut theatrical release film with The End We Start From, following the filmmaker's work on the miniseries Requiem. Cumberbatch and Strong join Comer as executive producers. Cumberbatch's production company SunnyMarch joins Hera Pictures in producing.

There is currently no release date set for The End We Start From. You can check out the first image of Jodi Comer in the film, and watch an interview with the director, Mahalia Belo, below: