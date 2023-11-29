The Big Picture Jodie Comer stars as a determined mother facing an environmental crisis that floods London and tears apart her family in the apocalyptic survival thriller The End We Start From.

The film, based on the novel by Megan Hunter, focuses on the journey of Comer's character as she navigates the rising waters alone while carrying her newborn, encountering strangers along the way.

The star-studded cast includes Mark Strong, Nina Sosanya, Gina McKee, Katherine Waterston, and Benedict Cumberbatch, who go unnamed in the film.

The end of the world has come for Jodie Comer and her family in a new trailer for the apocalyptic survival thriller The End We Start From. Hailing from The Long Song director Mahalia Belo, the buzzy film stars Comer as a mother facing unbelievable odds as an environmental crisis floods London and rips apart her family, leaving her to face the rising waters along with her newborn. The film has earned no shortage of love from critics since its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival and the new footage gives viewers a taste of what the novel adaptation has to offer.

Based on the novel of the same name by Megan Hunter which Alice Birch adapted for the screen, The End We Start From unfolds in this dystopian future as Comer's character, a new mother with a happy family including her child and loving partner (Joel Fry), sees her idyllic life fall apart. The trailer begins with everything well as the woman meets and falls in love with her eventual husband. Following the birth of her baby, she's immediately forced to seek a safe haven alone to wait out the environmental catastrophe and, hopefully, reunite with her family. Belo's feature debut forgoes large-scale apocalypse to focus on this family's journey through the flood as Comer's character encounters strangers who may or may not want to help along the way and experiences the profound feeling of motherhood while carrying the future to safety with her.

Although things are bleak in this story that echoes the ongoing real-life climate crisis, there's hope to be found in this apocalypse. Belo spoke with Collider's Perri Nemiroff at TIFF earlier this year about the film's message of navigating a changing world, similar to how parents navigate their changing lives when welcoming a new life into the world. Comer's character is determined to push through and find a home for the new life she brought into the world in hopes it can see a better tomorrow.

'The End We Start From' Has a Star-Studded Cast of Unnamed Characters

Image via SunnyMarch

While The End We Start From is almost certainly the BAFTA, Emmy, and Tony Award-winner Comer's show, she's joined by a strong cast around her. Among those whom she runs into are Mark Strong, Nina Sosanya, Gina McKee, Katherine Waterston, and Benedict Cumberbatch. None of those stars will be named in the film, however, outside the occasional single letter. Belo opted to leave the characters without proper names to keep the focus on what was important—the baby—while also adhering to Hunter's original novel. It speaks to Belo's unique approach to the adaptation that still keeps alive the themes of hope amid hardship.

The End We Start From premieres in limited theaters in New York and Los Angeles on December 8 before going wide across the U.S. on January 19, 2024. Read our full guide here for everything you need to know about the highly-anticipated thriller. Check out the trailer below.