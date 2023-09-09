The Big Picture World premiere of dystopian emotional thriller The End We Start From at Toronto International Film Festival, led by BAFTA-winning star Jodie Comer.

Teaser trailer reveals a new mother facing the challenges of motherhood and dangerous flood levels, transitioning from warmth to fear.

The film is a feminist survival story set in London during an environmental crisis, adapted from Megan Hunter's acclaimed novel.

One of the films making its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival is the dystopian emotional thriller The End We Start From, led by BAFTA-winning star Jodie Comer (Killing Eve). With the festival underway, the first teaser trailer for the film has been released, and it offers a glimpse at the emotional rollercoaster that awaits a new mother as she faces off two new worlds — motherhood and dangerously high flood levels. The emotional thriller will release in the U.S.on December 8, 2023.

The trailer begins in a warm fashion, showing a beautiful, playful moment shared between a mother and her newborn child. "Where am I?" the mother asks playfully as she hides behind her top, much to the amusement of her child. A calm, tranquil scene soon gives way to a more treacherous series of clips that see people running hysterically while also being pressed as they flee the ever rising floods that are hitting London. The forceful demeanor of nature's wrath is very evident in the trailer as floods are seen come crashing into a home. And by the time Comer asks "Where am I?' at the end of the teaser, the tone is more fearful.

The End We Start From is viewed by many as a feminist survival story set in London during the advent of an environmental crisis. In the path of treacherous floods looking to sweep the city, the story focuses on a young family that are torn apart hoping to be reunited in the aftermath. Comer's character has only one aim in this story, to protect her newborn, Z, at all cost. This quest will see a number of relationships strained along the way as this mother ventures into motherhood in the most trying of times. The environmental thriller is adapted from Megan Hunter's 2017 critically acclaimed novel of the same name.

Who is Behind The End We Start From?

The dystopian thriller is directed by Mahalia Belo, who is known for her work on 2018’s The Long Song and Requiem. The film is adapted to screen by Alice Birch, and produced by Leah Clarke and Adam Ackland, Liza Marshall, Amy Jackson, and Sophie Hunter. Joining Comer as part of the film's cast are Joel Fry (Cruella), Mark Strong (Kingsman), Gina McKee (My Policeman), Katherine Waterston (Fantastic Beasts), Benedict Cumberbatch (The Imitation Game) and Nina Sosanya (His Dark Materials). In conjunction with their acting duties, Cumberbatch, Strong and Comer also serve as executive producers.

The End We Start From will release in the US on December 8, 2023. Watch the trailer on Deadline now.