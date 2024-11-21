The hallmark of Lovecraftian horror is a rare combination of science fiction, mysterious deities, and horror in a cosmic medium. Renowned author H.P. Lovecraft was the master of the subgenre, and he would be proud to have his name attached to 2017's worldwide film festival darling The Endless, directed by the dynamic duo of Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. The pair has experience in various genres, including action and drama, and has directed episodes of Moon Knight, Loki, and Daredevil: Born Again. However, in The Endless, they work both sides of the camera as directors and as the two leads in a film that remarkably subverts the traditional sinister cult trope. Cult film classics like Rosemary's Baby and A24's Midsommar will always have their place, but what is so refreshing about The Endless is that it uses its low budget as a strength and has to rely on different ways to entertain than big studio movies.

What Is 'The Endless' About?

Close

Brothers Justin (Benson) and Aaron (Moorhead) receive a package containing a mysterious videotape from the cult that they were raised by but left a decade earlier. Seeing the new images of Camp Acadia stirs Aaron's curiosity, which convinces a more skeptical Justin to finally return to the scenic lakeside community to solve what the group is all about. Aaron believes that they are a harmless group, while Justin remembers it to be a bizarre death cult. The movie's thrust is the brothers peeling back the layers of the eccentric group as each tries to invalidate the other's ideas.

Once they become ensconced within the cult, a series of strange and inexplicable events reshape how both view the oddball collection. While the members seem fulfilled and happy, there is an underlying tone that not all is as it appears. As the movie progresses, it will become harder and harder to leave Camp Acadia unless they fall in line with the disturbing ideology of the cult. But along the way, Benson and Moorhead have some fun playing off each other's beliefs and non-beliefs, and the good-natured, brotherly ribbing they give one another is unique.

Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead Are Perfect As Brothers in 'The Endless'

The levity that Benson and Moorhead bring to the relationship of the two leads makes The Endless feel more like a combination of an '80s slasher film, a buddy movie, and a mind-bending sci-fi. It's a Lovecraftian mash-up that manages to film the unfilmable. Benson and Moorhead embrace the shoestring budget and must double down on a more layered, compelling, character-driven piece with complex and twisty arcs. The pair have made hay in indie circles for getting the biggest bang for their buck, dating back to 2012's frightening thriller Resolution, which they also directed themselves, and Synchronic in 2019, starring Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan.

The directing team tackles a timely and harrowing topic of an unseen but deadly ubiquitous force while not taking themselves or the film too seriously. By doing so, they somehow manage to subvert the entire genre of deadly cult films and maintain the edge of the subject matter and the weighty questions they want to ask the audience. This rare combination is evident in the interview the two gave Collider when they were doing press for the film years ago. They are a couple of grounded guys, and the chemistry behind the camera translates seamlessly in front of it to the tune of a 91% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Endless As kids, they escaped a UFO death cult. Now, two adult brothers seek answers after an old videotape surfaces and brings them back to where they began. Release Date April 6, 2018 Director Justin Benson , Aaron Moorhead Cast Aaron Moorhead , Justin Benson , Callie Hernandez , Tate Ellington , Shane Brady , Lew Temple , Kira Powell , David Lawson Jr. Runtime 111 Minutes Writers Justin Benson Main Genre Horror Expand

The Endless is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO