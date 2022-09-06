Millenium and Screen Media shared today with Collider an exclusive trailer for their upcoming thriller The Enforcer. The noir thriller stars Antonio Banderas (Uncharted) and Kate Bosworth (The Immaculate Room) as members of an underground organization who go head-to-head when she puts the life of an underage girl he befriended at risk. That’s when the enforcer decides to save the girl, despite knowing that doing so may cost his life. The production companies also shared with Collider the release date of the movie, which is set for September 23.

The trailer for The Enforcer makes it clear that we’re about to see two very different sides of Banderas. The Academy Award nominee's character Cuda is ruthless when it comes to his hitman-like jobs, but he’s equally fierce when he feels some injustice is being committed. The problem is, when he decides he no longer wants to operate by his mob’s rules, no one stands by his side.

Also revealed by the trailer is Banderas’ arc with a young guy who’s making a name for himself in underground fighting rings. Even though he seems to have a shot at a normal life, he’ll have to make a decision: Can you let go of a potentially criminal activity once you discover you’re really good – and makes good money — at it? We’ll have to wait until the end of the month to find out.

The Enforcer is directed by Richard Hughes, who’s making his feature film debut after directing a slate of short films. The screenplay is written by W. Peter Iliff, who also penned the Keanu Reeves cult modern classic Point Break, as well as Patriot Games starring Harrison Ford, Under Suspicion with Gene Hackman, and Varsity Blue with Jon Voight.

Aside from Banderas and Bosworth, the cast of The Enforcer also features Mojean Aria (Apple TV+’s See), Zolee Griggs (Wu-Tang: An American Saga), and Alexis Ren (Deported). The cast also features international superstar and rapper 2 Chainz, who has done some acting gigs before, but now takes on his first feature film. The rapper has had music featured in high-profile movies such as The Fate of the Furious, 22 Jump Street, and The First Purge.

The Enforcer premieres in theaters and On Demand on September 23. You can watch the trailer and check out the new poster below:

