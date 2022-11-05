Prime Video has released a brand-new clip for their upcoming Western limited series drama The English starring Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place franchise, Sicario, Oppenheimer) and Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian, Echo) which see our two lead characters discussing the metaphorical road of life.

The 2-minute clip sees Lady Cornelia Locke, an aristocratic Englishwoman played by Blunt, and Spencer's Eli Whipp, a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, riding horseback as they hold a small conversation together. The conversation turns to a discussion on death and being able to clearly see a way to pass from this world to the next. Locke, who is on this mission of revenge after the death of her son, takes comfort in the idea. This leads to Whipp asking how her son died and discussing the idea of two roads to death: a violent end is a short road and illness is a long road. When asked about the road that he sees, Whipp replies short, to which Locke says that they are "looking at the same road."

The six-episode-long limited series is an epic chase Western that takes place in 1890s middle America and sees our two leads brought together for a journey across the bloody landscape of the West. The official description of the series says that The English will explore "core themes of identity and revenge to tell a uniquely compelling parable on race, power, and love" as the two characters are pushed to their physical and mental limits. Each event that they are able to overcome leads them to the new town of Hoxem, Wyoming where they find themselves in the middle of an investigation headed up by the local sheriff Robert Marshall (The Shadow Line) into a series of bizarre and macabre unsolved murders.

Award-winning writer-director Hugo Blick (The Honourable Woman), is the creator of The English and also serves as an executive producer on the project. Along with Blunt, Spencer, Marshall, and Myers, the series’ ensemble cast also includes Rafe Spall (The Salisbury Poisonings), Tom Hughes (A Discovery of Witches), Toby Jones (Marvellous), and Ciarán Hinds (The Terror). In addition to starring in the series, Blunt also serves as executive producer alongside Blick as well as Greg Brenman (Peaky Blinders) for Drama Republic. Colin Wratten (Killing Eve) serves as a producer on The English. The series is produced by Drama Republic Ltd, a Mediawan company, and Eight Rooks Ltd. The series is a co-production with Amazon Studios and BBC, in association with All3Media International, who handled the series' global distribution.

The English will premiere on November 11 on Prime Video, following its November 10 UK premiere on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. You can check out the new clip for the upcoming limited series as well as its official description down below.