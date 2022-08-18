The Amazon Studios and BBC-produced upcoming period drama, The English, starring Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place) and Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian), will tell the tale of two strangers in middle America coming together to cross the impossible—a terrorizing terrain built on "dreams and blood." Through Prime Video, the award-winning writer and director Hugo Blick's six-episode mythical television series teases the official first look images of the two stars running headfirst into an agonizing situation.

Produced by Wolf Gait Productions Ltd., the forthcoming period drama, set in the 1890s mid-America, centers around the captivating story of English aristocrat, Lady Cornelia Locke (Blunt) and Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, Eli Whipp (Spencer), who, together must reach the new town in Hoxem, Wyoming, all while faced with horrifying deterrents that would soon test their physical and psychological limits. While both Locke and Whipp are drawn toward their destiny, little do they know their fate is bound to their shared past. The English will delve into a series of peculiar murders, as the shared past that brought both characters together becomes more clear and shines a light on the future. Taking the central concepts of identity and vengeance, The English is set "to tell a uniquely compelling parable on race, power, and love."

Aside from Blunt and Spencer, the upcoming television series cast also includes Rafe Spall, who has also acted in the 2020 crime television series The Salisbury Poisonings. Joining the ensemble cast are Stephen Rea (The Shadow Line), Valerie Pachner (The Kingsman), Tom Hughes (A Discovery of Witches), Toby Jones (Marvellous), and Ciarán Hinds (The Terror). Rea will play the local sheriff in Hoxem, named Robert Marshall, as he investigates the "bizarre and macabre" murders including that of a young widow's (Pachner) husband. There is no information yet on who the others will play in the limited series.

Image via Diego Lopez Calvin/Drama Republic/BBC/Amazon Studios

RELATED: Emily Blunt Joins 'The Fall Guy' Opposite Ryan Gosling

The English will debut on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in the United Kingdom in November. Amazon Prime Video will premiere the series in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Blick executive produces the upcoming period drama in addition to writing and directing. Blunt also executive produced the series, along with Greg Brenman (The Honourable Woman), with Colin Wratten (Killing Eve), setting out as the series producer.

The English will premiere in November. Check out the first-look images below.

Image via Diego Lopez Calvin/Drama Republic/BBC/Amazon Studios

Image via Diego Lopez Calvin/Drama Republic/BBC/Amazon Studios

Image via Diego Lopez Calvin/Drama Republic/BBC/Amazon Studios

Image via Diego Lopez Calvin/Drama Republic/BBC/Amazon Studios

Image via Diego Lopez Calvin/Drama Republic/BBC/Amazon Studios

Image via Diego Lopez Calvin/Drama Republic/BBC/Amazon Studios

​​​​​​​