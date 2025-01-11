Ralph Fiennes is on track to earn his third Academy Award nomination for his lead role in Conclave, which would be his first since 1996, when he was nominated for Best Actor for Anthony Minghella's romantic war drama The English Patient. Based on Michael Ondaatje's 1992 novel of the same name, The English Patient was widely praised and won a number of Academy Awards, including Best Picture. But not everyone was convinced of the film's brilliance, least of all Seinfeld's Elaine Benes (Julia Louis Dreyfus). Just eleven days before The English Patient took home nine Academy Awards, the Seinfeld episode, appropriately titled "The English Patient," aired on NBC, in which Elaine develops a burning hatred for the film that nearly ruins her life. The Season 8 episode not only gives us one of the most memorable Elaine rants but is eternally relatable for anyone who’s ever failed to understand the hype behind a universally loved new movie.

What Is 'The English Patient' About?

Taking place at the tail end of World War II, The English Patient stars Ralph Fiennes as a nameless Englishman badly burned and on the brink of death after his plane is shot down by the Germans. Hana (Juliette Binoche), a French-Canadian combat nurse, cares for him in an abandoned monastery, and through a series of flashbacks we learn his name is László Almásy, a Hungarian cartographer who worked for the Royal Geographical Society in the late 1930s, surveying a region of the Sahara Desert. There, he meets a married British couple, Geoffrey (Colin Firth) and Katharine (Kristin Scott Thomas) Clifton, and soon begins a passionate love affair with Katharine. The film also follows Canadian spy David Caravaggio (