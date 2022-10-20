Emily Blunt (Jungle Cruise) has more than proven herself as one of the biggest names in the acting world today. Whether it be the time-loop science fiction of Edge of Tomorrow (2014), the silent horror of A Quiet Place (2018), or the thrilling intensity of Sicario (2015), she has consistently delivered performances that have led to a justifiably prestigious career. It's a successful run that's showing no signs of stopping, with Blunt set to be one of many massive names in Christopher Nolan's latest, Oppenheimer (2023). Come by the end of this year, Blunt aims to stake her claim on one of the few facets of entertainment she's yet to conquer: television.

Though she did star in the Ancient Rome miniseries Empire (2005) and has occasionally made guest appearances in shows like The Simpsons (2009), she hasn't led her own streaming series, until now. The English, created by Hugo Blick (The Honorable Woman), is a full-blown revenge story set in the American wild west. Blunt stars as Englishwoman Cornelia Locke, who travels to the West to seek vengeance on the man responsible for the death of her young son. She crosses paths with Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer), a Pawnee Nation member and U.S. Cavalry Scout who agrees to assist Locke in her quest and teach her how to navigate this brutal and unforgiving landscape.

The first trailer for The English was released a mere few days ago, but some may be surprised to hear that the ambitious new series is less than a month away from its premiere. When and where is it premiering exactly? Read below to find out.

Image via Prime Video

Related:Emily Blunt Joins 'The Fall Guy' Opposite Ryan Gosling

Watch the Trailer for The English

The trailer introduces the plight of Cornelia, setting up her goal to find the man responsible for the death of her child. It also introduces Eli Whipp, as the cavalry sergeant is leaving the comfort of the service and into parts of the country that aren't friendly to Native Americans. That becomes clear as Cornelia runs into Eli, where she sees him being held up by a noose, led by a villainous gentleman played by Ciarán Hinds (Belfast). Somehow, Cornelia and Eli are able to escape their captors and kill the assailants, officially starting their friendship as they traverse the New World.

Where is The English Streaming?

Though they already broke records earlier this year with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (2021), the most expensive television series of all time, Amazon Prime Video isn't through releasing content for the year 2021 just yet, as it will be the exclusive streaming home for The English.

If you're interested in seeing Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer kick some ass in the Wild West but don't currently have an Amazon Prime subscription, the service costs a total of $14.99 USD per month, which checks out to about $139 USD per year. For current students, a discounted plan cuts the price in half at $7.49 USD per month at $69 USD per year. It's also worth mentioning that an Amazon Prime subscription doesn't just give users access to hundreds of films and shows, not to mention exclusive programming, but it will also give you numerous benefits for Amazon-related services such as discounts on select items.

When Does The English Premiere?

Image via Prime Video

Cornelia Locke and Eli Whipp ride off in search of vengeance on Friday, November 11th, 2022. No official confirmation has been made yet whether all six episodes of the series will be released on the same date or if it will be a weekly release.

What is the Plot of The English?

The debut trailer for The English also provided an official synopsis for the series which reads as follows:

An epic chase Western, The English takes the core themes of identity and revenge to tell a uniquely compelling parable on race, power, and love. An aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke, and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, Eli Whipp, come together in 1890 middle America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood. Both of them have a clear sense of their destiny, but neither is aware that it is rooted in a shared past. They must face increasingly terrifying obstacles that will test them to their limits, physically and psychologically. But as each obstacle is overcome, it draws them closer to their ultimate destination—the new town of Hoxem, Wyoming. It is here, after an investigation by the local sheriff Robert Marshall and young widow Martha Myers into a series of bizarre and macabre unsolved murders, that the full extent of their intertwined history will be truly understood, and they will come face-to-face with the future they must live.

Robert Marshall and Martha Myers are characters who aren't explicitly mentioned in the trailer, but their inclusion also sets up that The English will also have some sort of murder mystery angle, who likely will have some sort of connection to the alleged murderer that Locke and Whipp are tracking down.

Who is Making The English?

Image via Prime Video

Leading the charge for the upcoming show is Hugo Blick, best known for his recent work The Honorable Woman (2014) and Black Earth Rising (2018). Blick will be directing and writing for all six episodes in addition to producing them as well. Joining Blick in the other departments are Federico Jusid (Watership Down) as composer, Arnau Valls Colomer (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan) as cinematographer, Ben Yeates (Hatton Garden) and Andy Morrison (Waterloo Road) as editors, and Chris Roope (War & Peace) as production designer.

Related:'Pain Hustlers': Emily Blunt Joins David Yates' Newest Film

Who is Starring in The English?

Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer (Blindspot) will be starring as the main characters of Cornelia Lock and Eli Whipp. They'll be joined by an impressive ensemble consisting of Ciarán Hinds, Rafe Spall (The Ritual), Toby Jones (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance), Sule Rimi (Manhunt), Tom Hughes (Victoria), Stephen Rea (Counterpart), Valerie Pachner (Bauhaus - A New Era), Malcolm Storry (The Living and the Dead), Nicholas Aaron (Band of Brothers), and Steve Wall (The Witcher).