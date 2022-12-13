Produced by BBC and Amazon Prime, the new six-part miniseries starring Emily Blunt seems to have burst out of the gate with some of the best small-screen moments on TV this year. Tackling themes like colonization, institutional racism, and the general disempowerment of women in the 1900s, The English might just be one of the best Western shows to have taken the streaming platform by storm this year.

Since the miniseries covers a number of important topics, viewers cannot help but wonder if the show is based on a real-world story.

Is The English Based on a Real Story?

While The English isn’t based on a real story, it does take inspiration from historical events, and the personal experiences of Hugo Blick, the mastermind behind the new streaming sensation. As a young boy, Blick was sent to live with a friend in Montana, a retired USAF captain, and Olympic Gold Medalist. When speaking about his personal experience, Hugo Blick said, "He taught me how to hunt, shoot, spin a horse - a sort of Will Geer to my Jeremiah Johnson! We also cut wood commercially. Our contracts came from the government to supply those most in need.”

In the interview, Blick also talked about all the research that went into bringing this show to life. He even talked to representatives of the Pawnee and Cheyenne Nations to ensure his depiction of the Pawnee Scouts was as real as possible.

Image via Prime Video

Who Were the Real-Life Pawnee Cavalry Scouts That Inspired the Character of Eli Whipp?

The character of Eli Whipp, played by Chaske Spencer, was inspired by real-life Pawnee cavalry scouts. Employed by the United States Army in the latter half of the 19th century, Pawnee Scouts were responsible for aiding in the ongoing conflicts between settlers and the Native Americans in the United States. The Pawnee tribe, in the 19th century, was composed of independent bands, namely: the Kitkehahki, Chaui, Pitahawirata, and Skidi. These bands inhabited several villages which constituted the basic social unit of the Pawnee people.

The Pawnee cavalry scouts were believed to be ‘plain Indians’, who lived in large dome-shaped earth-covered lodges for the better part of the year, shifting to tepees when going on bison hunts. Pawnee women were skilled in raising corn (maize), squash, and beans. They were also very skilled in pottery making. The Comanches, often referred to as the “Lords of the Plains”, were considered the most violent of all Pawnee tribes in frontier America.

Why Did the Pawnee Warriors Serve the United States Army?

Not unlike a number of Indian scouts, the Pawnee were recruited by the United States to fight on the Northern Plains against unyielding Americans. As the Pawnee scouts had a bitter relationship with the Sioux, Cheyenne, and Arapaho tribes, they served with the United States Army for fourteen years, building a reputation as being extraordinarily skilled and strong in matters of war. In the 1800s, the Pawnee lost their lands to white settlers and were removed from Nebraska to what we now know as Pawnee County, established in North Central Oklahoma.

Image via Prime Video

Do the Pawnee Tribes Still Exist?

The Pawnee tribes still exist and can be found across the United States as well as in other foreign countries. They are known for their rich culture, fascinating myths, and elaborate religious rites. According to a recent consensus, the number of tribal members is around 3,200. Since The English is a miniseries following the story of specific character, it doesn’t go too much into the history of the Pawnee people, but their representation is significant and feels authentic.