Even as modern renditions of the genre continue to hit screens, it's hard to remember the last feature film that was a good old traditional western. However, the genre has become quite popular in the world of serialized television. The mega-hit drama Yellowstone is a prime example of this, not only bringing in a wealth of viewers going into its fifth season but also with the prequel spin-off 1883 and the upcoming sure-to-be-hit 1923 (2022). 1923 is arguably the most anticipated western series to hit screens by the end of the year, but there's another project that is throwing its hat into the ring. That project is The English (2022), created by Hugo Blick (The Honorable Woman) and starring Emily Blunt (Jungle Cruise) and Chaske Spencer (Blindspot).

Set in the untamed wild, wild west of the 1800s, Blunt plays Cornelia Locke, a grieving Englishwoman who travels to the American land of opportunity to track down the man responsible for the killing of her son. Spencer plays Eli Whipp, a member of the Pawnee Nation and a United States Cavalry veteran who leaves the armed services behind to explore the perilous landscape, where he faces not only the deadly laws of nature but also hateful colonizers who ignore Whipp's uniform and instead focus on his skin color. Eventually, Locke and Whipp cross paths and decide that they share a common goal, so they form an unlikely partnership as they embark on this deadly quest for vengeance.

The six-episode series is set to hit streaming later this week, but where and how does one see Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer ride off into the sunset? Read below to find out.

Where Is The English Streaming?

The English will be making its home in the US on Prime Video, showing that the streamer still has some cards to play before the year's end after having already released Season 3 of the brilliant superhero satire The Boys as well as the debut season of the massive return to the fantasy land of Middle-earth with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. In the UK, the series will be premiering on BBC Two.

Unlike standard streaming services like Netflix or Hulu, subscribing to Amazon Prime (with Prime Video included) doesn't just get you access to most, if not all, Amazon-owned services, it also gets you discounts on various products offered by the juggernaut corporation. The main subscription plan costs a grand total of $14.99 per month, with an annual fee of $139 per year. For current students, a discounted plan cuts the price in half at $7.49 per month or an annual fee of $69 per year.

When Is The English Releasing?

Prime Video has been playing around with its release schedules for some of its recent releases. For high-profile programs like The Boys and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the streamer decided to release the episodes weekly, with the first two to three episodes of the show arriving together on the premiere date. This is likely a move to prolong traffic to the site and give fans a good week to ponder the prior episode and build tension for the following installment. The upcoming murder-mystery series Three Pines will also have a weekly schedule but will release two episodes every week. Thankfully for those who prefer to binge-watch an entire season, The English will have all six episodes ready and available to watch as soon as it premieres on Friday, November 11, 2022.

Watch the Trailer for The English

The trailer for The English showcases a western landscape that is as beautiful as it is dangerous. Of course, it also introduces the lead characters of Cornelia Locke and Eli Whipp, both of them being forced into situations where they'll have to fight for their goal of finding the man who committed that terrible crime against Locke's family. That man could be another character introduced in the trailer, Richard M. Watts (Ciarán Hinds), who doesn't particularly seem to be on good terms with the two main heroes. From start to finish of the trailer's two-and-a-half minute run time, the show looks like an action-packed spectacle filled with twists, turns, and surprises.

What Is the Plot of The English?

The official plot synopsis listed below for The English not only introduces the plight and goal of Lady Cornelia Locke and Sergeant Eli Whipp but also reveals that there may be something of a murder-mystery sub-plot in the series:

An epic chase Western, The English takes the core themes of identity and revenge to tell a uniquely compelling parable on race, power, and love. An aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke, and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, Eli Whipp, come together in 1890 middle America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood. Both of them have a clear sense of their destiny, but neither is aware that it is rooted in a shared past. They must face increasingly terrifying obstacles that will test them to their limits, physically and psychologically. But as each obstacle is overcome, it draws them closer to their ultimate destination—the new town of Hoxem, Wyoming. It is here, after an investigation by the local sheriff Robert Marshall and young widow Martha Myers into a series of bizarre and macabre unsolved murders, that the full extent of their intertwined history will be truly understood, and they will come face-to-face with the future they must live.

The inclusion of the characters of Robert Marshall (Stephen Rea) and Martha Myers (Valerie Pachner), who weren't shown in the trailer at all, introduces a potentially all-new facet that the series will take advantage of. At first glance, a side plot following a mysterious Western serial killer featuring at least two separate characters that potentially won't really get a chance at the spotlight until that latter part of the series sounds like it just wouldn't fit with the overall action-revenge narrative that the trailer and marketing seem to be going for. However, it's very likely that the rag-tag collection of people consisting of a grieving mother, a Native American US cavalry trooper, a local sheriff, and a young widow will all have something in common with this shadowy and mysterious killer.