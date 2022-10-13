Prime Video has released a brand-new trailer for their upcoming Western limited series drama The English starring Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place franchise, Sicario, Oppenheimer) and Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian, Echo).

The English is an epic chase Western that takes place in 1890 middle America that follows Blunt's character Lady Cornelia Locke and Eli Whipp played by Spencer. The six-episode-long series will see Locke, an aristocratic Englishwoman, and Whipp, Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, brought together for a journey across the bloody landscape of the West both survive a deadly encounter. The official description of the series says that the series will explore "core themes of identity and revenge to tell a uniquely compelling parable on race, power, and love" as the two characters are pushed to their physical and mental limits. Each event that they are able to overcome is leading them to the new town of Hoxem, Wyoming where they find themselves in the middle of an investigation headed up by the local sheriff Robert Marshall (The Shadow Line) and a young widow Martha Myers (A Hidden Life) into a series of bizarre and macabre unsolved murders.

The new 2-minute 28-second trailer shows us how the two characters are brought together, with Whipp and Locke both about to be executed both miraculously surviving. We learn that Locke is out to revenge against those who killed her child. Whipp decides to help her on this quest for vengeance. The trailer goes into a fast-paced action montage that shows a lot of gunfights and a lot of bodies left dead by Whipp's rifle. The trailer comes to a close, we see the duo sitting on horseback as they take each other's hands, a small smile appearing on Locke's face.

The English is created by series award-winning writer-director Hugo Blick (The Honourable Woman, Black Earth Rising, The Shadow Line), who also serves as an executive producer On the project. The series’ ensemble cast also includes Rafe Spall (The Salisbury Poisonings), Tom Hughes (A Discovery of Witches), Toby Jones (Marvellous), and Ciarán Hinds (The Terror). In addition to starring in the series, Blunt also serves as executive producer alongside Blick as well as Greg Brenman (Peaky Blinders, The Honourable Woman) for Drama Republic. Colin Wratten (Killing Eve) serves as a producer on The English. The series is produced by Drama Republic Ltd, a Mediawan company, and Eight Rooks Ltd. The series is a co-production with Amazon Studios and BBC, in association with All3Media International, who handled the series' global distribution.

The English will make its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on Saturday, October 15 and will premiere on November 11 exclusively in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the Nordics on Prime Video, following its November 10 UK premiere on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. You can check out the new official trailer for the upcoming limited series as well as its official description down below.