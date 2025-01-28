Acclaimed Swedish filmmaker, Ruben Östlund has begun rolling the cameras on his next project, The Entertainment System Is Down, his English-language follow-up to 2022's critical darling, Triangle of Sadness. The movie is a passion project for the director and has been developing for quite some time. Much like his first foray into Hollywood, Östlund will again be working with an exciting ensemble including Keanu Reeves, Kirsten Dunst, Daniel Brühl, Nicholas Braun, Samantha Morton, and Tobias Menzies. Per Deadline, filming recently kicked off in Budapest, Hungary and is expected to last for 70 days through May 2025.

With The Entertainment System Is Down, Östlund will yet again examine the state of modern society. The film will explore just how addicted we are to our media devices when a long-haul flight transporting passengers from England and Australia suddenly has its entertainment system fail. The traveling passengers will then be forced to face the horrors of being bored all flight long with no tech gadgets to keep them engaged. The movie was inspired by a recent study that showed that the average person could not endure sitting idly and just thinking for more than 15 minutes.

Character details for the movie's stars are yet to be revealed. However, it is expected that they will each embody the different kinds of people we can expect to encounter on a flight trip. Along with the news of production starting, a new batch of cast has been unveiled, and they include Connor Swindells (William Tell), Daniel Webber (The Punisher), Wayne Blair (Extraction), Dan Wyllie, Lindsay Duncan, Allan Corduner, Sofia Tjelta Sydness, Erin Ainsworth, Myles Kamwendo, Sanna Sundqvist and Tea Stjärne, as well as Swedish artist Benjamin Ingrosso.

'The Entertainment System Is Down' Will Shoot on a Retired Boeing 747

Image via SwedishFilm

Östlund has taken a long time to plan his vision for The Entertainment System is Down, and he aims to deliver a realistic spectacle. The film will be shot almost entirely on a retired Boeing 747 that he recently purchased. You can see the newly released set image featuring the plane above. Explaining his reason for the high-profile purchase in a recent interview with Variety, he said:

”We wanted to have a real airplane because very often, when you watch an airplane movie, characters are put in a corner, pretending to be on a big flight, but we don’t really see it. It’s fu..ing frustrating! Then we will use the whole airplane, not just a section, so that we can walk from the cockpit all the way to the back, with a long tracking shot, we will get the feeling of being in this space.”

The Entertainment System is Down will be distributed in the US by A24. However, no release date has been set yet. As always, stay tuned for more. Also, check out Östlund's Triangle of Sadness, currently streaming on Hulu.