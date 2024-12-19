If you’re a fan of Denzel Washington and his relentless justice-seeking and skull-smashing in The Equalizer 2, you might want to plan a last-minute re-watch. The action-packed thriller is leaving Hulu on Christmas Day. While the holiday season is usually a time for cheer and joy, Denzel fans may find themselves feeling a little less merry without the brooding presence of Robert McCall in their streaming queue. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the movie is the highly beloved sequel to the 2014 hit The Equalizer. This time around, Washington’s Robert McCall is back with his signature calm intensity and uncompromising moral code, as well as his love of dainty napkins and delightful tea bags.

The story is more personal this time as Robert is drawn into a mission of revenge after the murder of his close friend Susan Plummer (played by Melissa Leo), while dealing with the ongoing intrigue behind Pedro Pascal's (whom he co-starred with in Gladiator II) Dave York. Robert also has a fun relationship with his young, troubled neighbor, Miles (Ashton Sanders), acting as a mentor to the promising painter. And then there's the finale, a sniper shootout during a hurricane. It is just as crazy as it sounds, so it's well worth checking out while you've got the opportunity to do so. You will not regret doing so.

Are We Getting More 'Equalizer' Movies?

Washington has been playing Robert McCall for well over a decade at this stage in his career, but his passion for the role hasn't dwindled at this point. His love for the character was evident as he told Esquire that there were plans in motion for not just a fourth Equalizer film, but indeed a fifth one on top of that.

"I told them I would do another Equalizer, and we’re doing four and five. [...] More people are happy about that—people love those daggone Equalizers. But I’ve come to realize that the Equalizer films are for me, too, because they’re for the people. They want me to go get the bad guys. ‘We can’t get them, so you go get them.’ And I say, 'Okay, I’ll get them! Just wait right there. I’ll be right back!'"

The Equalizer 2 can be streamed on Hulu until Christmas Day. From then, it can be streamed on Prime Video. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Denzel Washington and The Equalizer.

Your changes have been saved The Equalizer 2 The Equalizer 2 is the follow-up film to Antoine Fuqua's 2014 The Equalizer, starring Denzel Washington as Robert McCall. The sequel was released four years later and follows McCall as he seeks revenge after one of his close friends is murdered. The film wasn't as well received as the first movie but was still considered a worthy addition to the Equalizer franchise. Release Date July 20, 2018 Director Antoine Fuqua Cast Pedro Pascal , Melissa Leo Bill Pullman , Ashton Sanders , Denzel Washington Runtime 121 Minutes Writers Richard Wenk

Watch on Hulu