Ho ho ho! It's a good time to be fans of Denzel Washington and Robert McCall’s brand of unflinching justice, because your Christmas plans just got an upgrade. The Equalizer 2, the action-packed sequel to the 2014 blockbuster, has officially landed on Prime Video in time for Christmas Day, and what better way to spend the holidays than watching McCall dish out his own signature method of justice by smashing the faces of bad guys and stomping on their remains? It's what Santa would have wanted.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the movie picks up where the first film left off, with McCall continuing to right the world’s wrongs with his unmatched skills. However, that all changes when his close friend Susan Plummer (Melissa Leo) is brutally murdered. With that, "The Equalizer" embarks on a brand-new quest for vengeance.

Is 'The Equalizer 2' Worth Watching?

Collider's review of the movie praised the dark tone of the story and praised Washington's magnetic performance as Robert McCall, even if the brutality was difficult to stomach at times and the plot was somewhat predictable.

"The term 'guilty pleasure' applies, at least for me, to Antoine Fuqua’s The Equalizer movies. They work as a kind of reverse Death Wish where the vigilante figure, a calm and reserved lover of humanity and the little guy, uses his special set of skills to be judge, jury, and executioner on the powerful. There’s a perverse thrill of seeing this kind of violence used against people who, in the real world, rarely suffer repercussions for their actions, and in that way, The Equalizer 2 is a smashing success. It appeals to our lizard brain’s desire for vengeance in a way that’s both brutal and unforgiving. "I don’t really feel good about like the Equalizer movies because I know that they dwell in a grey area where my morality clashes against my baser desires for violent delights. Yes, the film is completely predictable from start to finish with maybe the brief exemption of what will happen to Miles. Yes, Robert McCall is not the most interesting character Washington has played in his storied career, but he’s still a magnetic presence on screen. I know why I shouldn’t like The Equalizer 2, and yet I’d be thrilled if they ended up churning out a new Equalizer movie every few years."

The Equalizer 2 can be streamed on Hulu until Christmas Day. From then, it can be streamed on Prime Video. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Denzel Washington and The Equalizer.

Your changes have been saved The Equalizer 2 The Equalizer 2 is the follow-up film to Antoine Fuqua's 2014 The Equalizer, starring Denzel Washington as Robert McCall. The sequel was released four years later and follows McCall as he seeks revenge after one of his close friends is murdered. The film wasn't as well received as the first movie but was still considered a worthy addition to the Equalizer franchise. Release Date July 20, 2018 Director Antoine Fuqua Cast Pedro Pascal , Melissa Leo Bill Pullman , Ashton Sanders , Denzel Washington Runtime 121 Minutes Writers Richard Wenk

Watch Now