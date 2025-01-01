It’s been a big year for Denzel Washington, who is earning an immense amount of Oscar buzz for his performance in Gladiator 2, and also announced on the press tour for the film that he would star in Black Panther 3. However, six years ago he starred in an action thriller that was recently added to a new streamer on Christmas Day and has wasted no time climbing charts. Washington features alongside his Gladiator 2 co-star Pedro Pascal in The Equalizer 2, which is currently in the top 10 on Prime Video, charting at #6 at the time of writing. Equalizer 2 is the lowest-rated of Washington’s three Equalizer movies, earning a “rotten” score of 52% from critics and a 61% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Richard Wenk wrote the script for The Equalizer 2, which is based on the classic TV series from the 1980s by Michael Sloan and Richard Lindheim. Wenk penned the screenplay for all three of Washington’s Equalizer movies, and he most recently worked as the scribe on Kraven the Hunter, the critically panned superhero flick that has underperformed at the box office against a $110 million budget. Antoine Fuqua also directed The Equalizer 2, and like Wenk, he worked on all three films in the franchise. Fuqua also teamed up with Will Smith in 2022 for Emancipation, the psychological thriller that’s currently streaming on Apple TV+, and he worked with Denzel Washington more than 20 years ago on Training Day, which saw the actor win his second Oscar. Fuqua has been tapped to direct the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic.

What Else Is Popular To Watch on Prime Video?

Red One, the Christmas action thriller starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans, began streaming on Prime Video several weeks ago and has been atop the charts ever since. One of 2023’s most divisive action flicks from Rogue One director Gareth Edwards is also charting on Prime Video; The Creator is currently in the #7 spot, just behind The Equalizer 2. Rounding out the back of the Prime Video top 10 is Sicario: Day of the Soldado, the action sequel written by Taylor Sheridan which made it into the streamer’s #10 spot mere days before exiting the platform.

The Equalizer 2 stars Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal, and was directed by Antoine Fuqua. Stay tuned to Collider for more streaming updates and watch The Equalizer 2 on Prime Video.

