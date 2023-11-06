The Big Picture The Equalizer 3 starring Denzel Washington is coming to 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD with bonus features and a music video on November 14.

Get ready to bring the high action of The Equalizer 3 into your home as the Denzel Washington-led feature arrives on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on November 14 following its digital drop on November 7. Stacked with plenty of bonus content, including deleted scenes, featurettes, and a music video of Jacob Banks’ “Monster,” the physical release will be a must-have for any action, Washington, or Antoine Fuqua fan out there. And, if you want to really prove yourself to be the ultimate The Equalizer stan, a 3-film 4K UHD set is also on the way and set to include the entire trilogy. With IMAX-enhanced showings of each installment and DTS-X audio for the second and third, this is the crème de la crème of movie-viewing experiences.

For those who pick up 4K and Blu-ray copies, you’ll be treated to extras including more than 15 minutes of axed scenes, postcards from the Amalfi Coast, and featurettes that include Blood Brothers: A Collaboration of Denzel Washington & Antoine Fuqua, Robert McCall: A Man of the People, and Denzel and Dakota: A Reunion. For those hopping on the digital and DVD train, the same set of material awaits you except for the deleted scenes which will only be found on the 4K and Blu-ray editions.

In The Equalizer 3, audiences catch up with Washington’s famous assassin Robert McCall as he’s now retired and living a life of peace and solitude in Southern Italy. But, his relaxation doesn’t last very long as the ex-Marine and DIA officer soon snaps back into action after learning that his newly found friends are being harassed by the local mob. No one messes with McCall and his loved ones, something the bad guys are about to find out in the most brutal way possible. Along with Washington, the third installment in the Fuqua-helmed franchise also stars Dakota Fanning, David Denman, Gaia Scodellaro, Eugenio Mastrandrea, Andrea Scarduzio and Remo Girone.

The Equalizer 3 at the Box Office

After crashing into theaters on September 1, 2023, The Equalizer 3 proved to still have what it takes to be a crowd-pleaser with audiences turning up in droves for the film. Week after week, the title held its own during the waning days of Greta Gerwig’s hold on the box office with Barbie, as well as other new releases including The Nun II, A Haunting in Venice, and The Creator. While Fuqua and Washington are ready to move on and step away from the character of Robert McCall, after fans responded so positively to the third installment, there’s always a chance that the director and star will feel the call and reverse their decisions.

Check out pre-order options in the Amazon link below and get ready to go on the latest high-octane adventure from the comfort of your own home when The Equalizer 3 arrives on digital on November 7, followed by a 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD drop on November 14.

