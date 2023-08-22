The Big Picture We're giving LA readers the chance to see The Equalizer 3 early in IMAX and attend an exclusive Q&A with director Antoine Fuqua.

The final installment takes Robert McCall to peaceful Southern Italy, but trouble finds him when the mafia threatens his new friends.

The film brings back Denzel Washington and intense action, with a talented cast, and is the last chapter in McCall's story.

Looking for some blockbuster action and carnage, Los Angeles? Collider is proud to offer our readers a chance to see The Equalizer 3, the final chapter of the Denzel Washington-led vengeance trilogy, directed by Antoine Fuqua, early. We’re partnering with Sony Pictures and IMAX to host a screening ahead of the movie’s official theatrical release so that you don’t miss a single frame of the bloody fight sequences and the gorgeous locations. The screening will be followed by an exclusive Q&A with Fuqua. Read on for the full details.

In the previous Equalizer films, Robert McCall’s (Washington) run-ins have brought him face-to-face with seedy individuals from abroad, but always on his Boston stomping grounds. In The Equalizer 3, McCall is enjoying the retired life overseas in breathtaking Southern Italy, where he’s discovering well-deserved solace in a more peaceful lifestyle. Unfortunately, trouble finds the retired marine, and his brutal skills are put to the test when the formidable mafia threatens his new friends. The third installment is marketed as the final chapter of the legendary Robert McCall’s story, but will he find closure or the ultimate rest? Equalizer 3 brings Washington’s calm, calculated demeanor back to the big screen, and perfectly complements triple the violence, and triple the stakes, with Dakota Fanning, Eugenio Mastrandrea, Gaia Scodellaro, Andrea Scarduzio, and David Denman.

The Equalizer 3 Screening Details

For residents of the LA area, and anyone with the means to get there, Collider and Sony Pictures’ IMAX screening of The Equalizer 3 will be held on Wednesday, August 30. The showing will begin at 7 pm and will be followed by the Q&A with Fuqua, the man behind all three Equalizer films, for his third and final team-up with Washington as Robert McCall.

Image via Sony

Antoine Fuqua is a filmmaker with an impressive filmography that began in the early 2000s with his debut feature film, Bait, where he directed a young Jamie Foxx, pre-Oscar. Prior to movies, Fuqua worked alongside musical greats such as Prince, Toni Braxton, and Stevie Wonder, helming music videos, before first joining forces with Denzel Washington for 2001’s Training Day, earning Washington an Academy Award for best actor. Fuqua’s other notable feature credits include Tears of the Sun, The Equalizer franchise, Southpaw, The Magnificent Seven, and most recently, Emancipation with Will Smith. After bringing his Equalizer trilogy to a close, you can catch Fuqua’s work in his upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, which should begin production later this year.

How to Get The Equalizer 3 Tickets

To enter for a chance to win tickets, hit this link to provide us with your email address, and be sure to let us know if you’d like to bring a guest with you. RSVP as soon as possible to make sure you get your hands on some tickets because you don’t want to miss out on this one. Again, the screening will begin at 7 pm. We’ll be contacting the winners in the days leading up to August 30, so keep an eye out!