The Big Picture The Equalizer 3 has surpassed the $150 million mark at the global box office and still has major foreign markets to open, which could help it surpass its predecessors.

The movie has received positive reviews and Denzel Washington's star-power is felt globally, contributing to its success.

While The Equalizer 3 had a strong opening weekend, it has had poor holds in subsequent weekends, but upcoming releases in Brazil, Japan, and Mexico could significantly boost its worldwide numbers.

As it nears the end of its run at the domestic box office, Sony’s The Equalizer 3 is still a contender at the global stage. The action three-quel added $3.1 million from 51 international markets this weekend, and made around $2.7 million domestically, as it took its global haul to solid new heights, passing the $150 million mark. Crucially, the movie still has major foreign markets left to open, which should play a key role in its quest to overtake its two predecessors.

The Equalizer 3 has grossed $85 million domestically so far, and another $72 million from overseas markets, for a cumulative global total of $158 million. But because both previous movies in the trilogy grossed near-identical amounts both domestically and worldwide, a few million here or there could mean the difference between a franchise-high and franchise-low finish for the third installment. For what it’s worth, The Equalizer 3 earned some of the most enthusiastic reviews in the series’ history, including high praise from Collider’s Nate Richard.

Released in 2014, The Equalizer finished its domestic run with $101 million, and grossed $192 million worldwide. Four years later, The Equalizer 2 grossed $102 million domestically and $191 million worldwide. And while The Equalizer 3 delivered a stronger opening weekend haul than the first film, it had poorer holds in subsequent weekends. But with Brazil (October 5), Japan (October 6) and Mexico (October 12) yet to open, the film's worldwide numbers could see a significant jump in the coming few weeks.

Denzel Washington's Star-Power Can Be Felt Globally

Image via Sony Pictures

The Equalizer 3’s top five global markets, besides the U.S., are the U.K. ($9.9 million), Germany ($7.4 million), France ($7 million), Australia ($6 million) and Saudi Arabia ($4.9 million). Each film in the series has been directed by Antoine Fuqua and stars Denzel Washington; the duo most famously collaborated in 2001 on the crime drama Training Day, which won Washington his second acting Oscar.

Best known for his dramatic roles, Washington successfully transitioned to older action star status thanks to this trilogy, similar to what Liam Neeson was able to do with the Taken films some years before that. Because of the SAG-AFTRA strike, Washington wasn’t allowed to promote the movie, and yet it exceeded expectations over the Labor Day holiday weekend, further confirming his star-power at a time when the very concept of movie stardom is under threat. Reuniting him with his Man on Fire co-star Dakota Fanning, The Equalizer 3 also features David Denman, Sonia Ammar, and Remo Girone in supporting roles.