The Big Picture The Equalizer 3 continues to perform well at the box office, grossing nearly $92 million domestically and $93 million overseas for a global haul of $185 million.

This installment may fall short of becoming the highest-grossing film in the series, but the consistent commercial success of all three movies showcases Denzel Washington's enduring star power.

Critics have praised The Equalizer 3 as the best-reviewed film in the trilogy, with a "fresh" 75% score on Rotten Tomatoes, making it a satisfying and "gleefully violent" conclusion.

Over two months into its theatrical run, and a couple of weeks since it has been available on PVOD platforms, Sony’s The Equalizer 3 is still ticking at the box office. While it is now clear that the three-quel isn’t going to be able to match or outperform its predecessors, the movie has still delivered a solid commercial performance, despite being released amid the SAG-AFTRA strike that prohibited star Denzel Washington from promoting it.

After nearly 60 days of release, the movie has grossed nearly $92 million domestically and another $93 million from overseas territories, for a cumulative global haul of $185 million. Somewhat coincidentally, all three Equalizer movies have delivered very similar commercial performances across the span of nearly a decade, which means that the third film is probably going to end its theatrical run around $5 million shy of becoming the top-grossing installment of the series. Directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Washington in the lead role of an ex-Marine vigilante, the trilogy has grossed a combined total of over $550 million worldwide.

Released in 2014, The Equalizer reintroduced Washington as an older action star in the vein of Liam Neeson in his post-Taken era. The movie grossed $101 million domestically and $192 million worldwide. Four years later, The Equalizer 2 grossed $102 million domestically and $191 million worldwide. The Equalizer 3 is the first film of the series to not crack the $100 million mark in North American theaters, but a $92 million haul is no small feat. If anything, it proves what a force Washington still is, at a time when the very idea of movie stardom is under threat. Best known for his dramatic roles — he famously collaborated with Fuqua on the 2001 crime drama Training Day — Washington has also often dabbled in action, and worked with his Equalizer 3 co-star Dakota Fanning on the late, great Tony Scott’s Man on Fire.

The 'Equalizer' Trilogy Is Ending on a Positive Note

Loosely based on the ‘80s television series of the same name, The Equalizer movies have received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics and fans. The Equalizer 3 is the best-reviewed of the lot, at least according to the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The movie holds a “fresh” 75% score on the website, with Collider’s Nate Richard calling it a “gleefully violent” conclusion to the trilogy. By comparison, the first film scored a 61% approval rating, and the second film delivered a 52% score. The Equalizer 3 also stars David Denman, Sonia Ammar, and Remo Girone. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

The Equalizer 3 is available to rent or buy on Prime Video and other digital retailers such as Apple TV+, Vudu, YouTube, Google Play, and more.

