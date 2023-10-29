The Big Picture
- The Equalizer 3 continues to perform well at the box office, grossing nearly $92 million domestically and $93 million overseas for a global haul of $185 million.
- This installment may fall short of becoming the highest-grossing film in the series, but the consistent commercial success of all three movies showcases Denzel Washington's enduring star power.
- Critics have praised The Equalizer 3 as the best-reviewed film in the trilogy, with a "fresh" 75% score on Rotten Tomatoes, making it a satisfying and "gleefully violent" conclusion.
Over two months into its theatrical run, and a couple of weeks since it has been available on PVOD platforms, Sony’s The Equalizer 3 is still ticking at the box office. While it is now clear that the three-quel isn’t going to be able to match or outperform its predecessors, the movie has still delivered a solid commercial performance, despite being released amid the SAG-AFTRA strike that prohibited star Denzel Washington from promoting it.
After nearly 60 days of release, the movie has grossed nearly $92 million domestically and another $93 million from overseas territories, for a cumulative global haul of $185 million. Somewhat coincidentally, all three Equalizer movies have delivered very similar commercial performances across the span of nearly a decade, which means that the third film is probably going to end its theatrical run around $5 million shy of becoming the top-grossing installment of the series. Directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Washington in the lead role of an ex-Marine vigilante, the trilogy has grossed a combined total of over $550 million worldwide.
Released in 2014, The Equalizer reintroduced Washington as an older action star in the vein of Liam Neeson in his post-Taken era. The movie grossed $101 million domestically and $192 million worldwide. Four years later, The Equalizer 2 grossed $102 million domestically and $191 million worldwide. The Equalizer 3 is the first film of the series to not crack the $100 million mark in North American theaters, but a $92 million haul is no small feat. If anything, it proves what a force Washington still is, at a time when the very idea of movie stardom is under threat. Best known for his dramatic roles — he famously collaborated with Fuqua on the 2001 crime drama Training Day — Washington has also often dabbled in action, and worked with his Equalizer 3 co-star Dakota Fanning on the late, great Tony Scott’s Man on Fire.
The 'Equalizer' Trilogy Is Ending on a Positive Note
Loosely based on the ‘80s television series of the same name, The Equalizer movies have received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics and fans. The Equalizer 3 is the best-reviewed of the lot, at least according to the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The movie holds a “fresh” 75% score on the website, with Collider’s Nate Richard calling it a “gleefully violent” conclusion to the trilogy. By comparison, the first film scored a 61% approval rating, and the second film delivered a 52% score. The Equalizer 3 also stars David Denman, Sonia Ammar, and Remo Girone. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.
The Equalizer 3 is available to rent or buy on Prime Video and other digital retailers such as Apple TV+, Vudu, YouTube, Google Play, and more.
The Equalizer 3
Denzel Washington is Robert McCall, an ex-assassin with a mysterious past, who returns to action to serve vengeance for the exploited and oppressed. Finding himself surprisingly at home in Southern Italy, he discovers his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends’ protector by taking on the mafia.
- Release Date
- September 1, 2023
- Director
- Antoine Fuqua
- Cast
- Denzel Washington, David Denman, Sonia Ammar, Dakota Fanning
- Genres
- Action, Crime, Thriller