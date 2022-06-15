Denzel Washington has been kicking butt and taking names in the Equalizer franchise since the first film crashed onto screens nearly 10 years ago. We’ve been biding our time to find out more news about the actor's return to the franchise, we finally have another huge casting announcement. The cherry on top of the action-packed sundae is that Washington will be joined by his Man on Fire co-star, Dakota Fanning. Deadline revealed today that the duo will be joining forces on The Equalizer 3, which will be helmed by the franchise’s original filmmaker, Antoine Fuqua.

The Equalizer film series introduced us to ex-Marine, Robert McCall. Without giving too much away, the first film saw Robert protecting a teenage prostitute from brutal members of the Russian mafia while the second saw him seeking revenge on the people who murdered his friend. The first was based on the 1980s CBS hit series of the same name, and both films were box office hits with the first bringing in $194 million globally and the second raking in $190 million globally. The newest telling in the life surrounding Robert McCall will be penned by Richard Wenk, who also wrote the screenplay for the other two films in the series.

The Equalizer 3 is being produced by Todd Black for Escape Artists, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch, and Washington. Along with its popularity as a big-screen production, the story received a television remake on its original network of CBS. The series, which stars Queen Latifah, was just picked up for a third and fourth season.

Image via Sony

Because we already know that Washington and Fanning share incredible chemistry from their time together in Man on Fire, which saw Washington’s character take on a fatherly role and fiercely protect the at-the-time child character of Fanning, we have high hopes for the co-stars to shine all over again. While the plot is being kept tightly under wraps, we’re hoping that this time around Fanning will be playing an equally badass character to Washington’s ex-CIA intelligence officer. Not only would it be cool to see the actress have a buddy-cop-like relationship with Washington, but it would be fun to see the now grown-up performer beat down the baddies just as well as her male counterpart.

With so much up in the air surrounding the plot details of The Equalizer 3 and just who Fanning will play, we can’t wait to hear more about what production has up its sleeves. Knowing that the franchise’s original director, Fuqua, has signed back on is a relief as we know the further adventures of Robert McCall are in good hands.

As of right now, the film is eying a release date of September 1, 2023.