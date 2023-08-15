The Big Picture The Equalizer 3 marks the conclusion of the franchise, with director Antoine Fuqua and star Denzel Washington bidding farewell to the character.

The upcoming film takes Robert McCall (Washington) to Italy where he befriends a mother-daughter duo threatened by the mafia, and McCall will stop at nothing to protect them.

With an impressive cast, gripping action, and a satisfying premise, fans can expect The Equalizer 3 to deliver a thrilling and explosive finale to McCall's journey.

We are a fortnight away from Robert McCall’s return on the big screen. After years of entertaining fans with high-octane action, Denzel Washington and director Antonie Fuqua return for the final time to put the franchise to rest with The Equalizer 3. As we move closer to the release date new images and promos are amping up our excitement and adding to that is a new poster by IMAX as the tickets go on sale. The new image sets Italy as McCall’s new destination as we see him seated on a chair, fingers locked in and gazing at us.

What to Expect From The Equalizer 3?

Over the course of the past decade, Washington and Fuqua collaborated to give us two action-packed The Equalizer movies. The franchise follows Robert McCall, a retired U.S. Marine and former DIA officer who has a mysterious past and a deadly instinct. He’s the one who isn’t afraid to serve his personal brand of justice when it comes to the safety of his loved ones. Though the upcoming feature is going to double down on his action and attitude. “He’s a little darker," Fuqua revealed previously of McCall’s mindset in the upcoming feature. "He has to find his way back to the light." The Equalizer 3 will see our favorite assassin in Italy, looking to distance himself from his brutal past and start over. Here he’ll befriend a young mother-daughter duo, who’ll be threatened by the mafia, and when it comes to the people he loves, we know McCall will go to any length to save them.

The movie will serve as the conclusion of the franchise, as the director confirmed recently, it’s the last one for him and Washington as well. With an impressive ensemble cast, heart-pounding action sequences, and a thrilling premise, The Equalizer 3 will not only satiate fans but will also serve as a fitting farewell to McCall’s long journey. Alongside Washington, the movie features a new cast including Dakota Fanning, David Denman, Sonia Ben Ammar, Remo Girone, Eugenio Mastrandrea, Andrea Scarduzio, and Salvatore Ruocco. Fuqua’s longtime collaborator scribe Richard Wenk return to write and put the franchise to rest. With stellar talents behind and in front of the camera, fans can expect the final chapter of the franchise to close with a bang.

The Equalizer 3 will hit theaters on September 1. Meanwhile, you can check out the new poster down below: