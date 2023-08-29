The Big Picture Denzel Washington delivers slick justice in the final installment of The Equalizer series, a solid conclusion to his character arc.

Reviews of The Equalizer 3 are mixed, with praise for Washington's performance but criticism of the film's pace and uneven tone.

Some describe the film as forgettable and gory, while others find it gorier and funnier than its predecessors. Washington's commitment to the role is consistently praised.

The Equalizer series has given Denzel Washington a hard-hitting, bone-crunching franchise of his own, later in life, with the unlikely trilogy now coming to end in The Equalizer 3, which sees Washington's Robert McCall try—and fail—to peacefully retire in the tranquil beauty of Southern Italy. The only issue for Robert? That's where the Mafia happens to be, running things in a way that the peace-keeping vigilante cannot tolerate any longer.

Both films previously were set in Massachussetts, primarily Boston, where Washington's McCall, once a member of the US Armed Forces and the Intelligence Community, attempts to live a quiet life. In The Equalizer, McCall works at a hardware store, helping colleagues better themselves, and spends his evenings in a diner befriending the locals. There, he meets Chloe Grace Moretz's Alina, a teenage prostitute who was trafficked by the Russian mafia. After she falls foul of her pimp, Robert sets out to eliminate them from the city and free Alina.

The film concludes with Robert now motivated to help others, posting online ads as The Equalizer, with the help of his former colleague Susan (Melissa Leo). In the sequel, Robert, now driving a Lyft car and looking for people to help, is brought into action once more when Susan is killed while investigating a case in Europe alongside former colleague Dave York (Pedro Pascal, in a villainous role before he was the internet's boyfriend). York, it transpires, had become a mercenary for hire after Robert's retirement. The film climaxes in a seaside town, during a hurricane, where Robert expertly dispatches the team of villains with minimal fuss.

And now, in his final outing, we find Robert living in Europe to escape his past, before returning to his old ways once more as he must help his new friends eliminate the scourge of their community. From the looks of it, reaction to the film is somewhat mixed from the early reviews, with some praising Washington's performance but criticising the film's pace and uneven tone.

Empire's Amon Warmann claims the film is "a solid conclusion to an unlikely trilogy and a fitting end to Robert McCall’s character arc — with Washington still entertaining as a deliverer of slick justice", while Variety's Murtada Elfadl says it's "hard not to root for Washington's characters" with McCall a "benevolent but ruthless friend".

IndieWire's Kate Erbland says the film is a "high note that gives everyone a lavish adventure to remember.

On a more decidedly negative note, The Guardian's Charles Bramesco states that the film is "forgettable and gory", but praises Washington's chemistry with Dakota Fanning. Meanwhile, DiscussingFilm's Andrew J. Salazar labelled the film "boring" but also praised Washington's commitment to the role of McCall.

On a brighter note, The Wrap's Fran Hoepfner labelled the movie "gorier and funnier" than the films which preceded it, although The Hollywood Reporter's Frank Scheck described the film as "numbingly violent".

The film is set to be released on September 1, 2023 in theaters.