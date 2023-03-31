Almost a year ago, it was announced that Denzel Washington would return for a third film in the Equalizer franchise. Since then, fans have been patiently waiting for more news on the plot of the upcoming film and now that wait is over. Today, a synopsis has been released for The Equalizer 3 and it is exactly what fans are looking for.

The series is a film reboot of the classic 80s television show, which also has a TV reboot currently airing, and sees Washington in the role of Robert McCall. In the film series, McCall is a retired government assassin who is haunted by the horrible things he did in the name of his country. To help himself find peace in his past, he begins serving justice on the streets to help those being oppressed. The third film in the trilogy will see McCall continue on that quest.

While that synopsis may be brief, it promises exactly what the fans were hoping for. The first two films are action-packed films that are wall-to-wall filled with Washington taking down the bad guys. The Equalizer 3 sounds like it will be similar but in the picturesque landscape of southern Italy, which is perfect. As Washington has shown in past roles like Man of Fire and the previous Equalizer movies, nobody can take down the bad guys in a huge gunfight quite like he can. That synopsis is all it takes to get many on board.

Who Is Joining Washington in The Equalizer 3?

Dakota Fanning, Sonia Ben Ammar (Scream 2022), Gaia Scodellaro (You, Me and the Apocalypse), and Remo Girone (Ford v Ferrari) are among the co-stars announced. This film will actually mark a reunion between Washington and Fanning. The two previously starred together in the 2004 fan-favorite action thriller Man on Fire. The film was one of Fanning’s earliest starring roles and getting to see them reunited on the big screen almost twenty years later is exciting.

Director Antoine Fuqua and writer Richard Wenk are both returning to finish off the trilogy. Fuqua, who directed the previous two films in the trilogy, is also known for directing acclaimed films like Training Day and Emancipation. Wenk, who also previously wrote the first two films, has also written other action movies like Jack Reacher: Never Go Back and The Protégé.

The Equalizer 3 which is set to hit theaters on September 1, 2023.