The Big Picture The Equalizer 3 takes the action to Europe as Robert McCall finds himself in Southern Italy, trying to escape his brutal past and protect his new friends from the local mafia.

Denzel Washington delivers another flawless performance as McCall, supported by a talented cast, in the final chapter of this beloved franchise.

Expect exciting twists, turns, and memorable action set pieces as the franchise culminates with a bang in this highly anticipated film, set to debut on September 1.

Robert McCall is back and still is as unforgiving when it comes to the safety of his loved ones. Denzel Washington is set to reprise his fan-favorite character in Antoine Fuqua’s The Equalizer 3. The actor-director duo have given fans high-octane action features in the past and the upcoming installment is only upping the ante. The highly anticipated movie brings back Washington as a retired U.S. Marine and former DIA officer, who is seeking peace but as fate would have it, violence is the means to that end.

A new teaser released by Sony takes McCall to Southern Italy in the hope to escape from his brutal past. As he develops new friendships with a young mother and her daughter, and finds some semblance of peace, he realizes his new friends are under threat from the local mafia, and starts a war to save them.

The Equalizer is one of the few franchises that successfully transitioned from a TV series to a full-length feature. The original movie was adapted for the screen by scribe Richard Wenk and was helmed by Fuqua. With an amazing response, the feature was followed by Equalizer 2 in 2018, and now the franchise is getting its third and final chapter with the upcoming film.

The Equalizer 3 Takes The Action to Europe

While the first two features are set in Massachusetts, the final part goes international for Robert McCall's final adventure. Over the course of the franchise, we have seen McCall struggling to reconcile with the horrific things he had to do while serving justice on behalf of the oppressed. The upcoming movie will further elaborate on this theme as we see McCall turning into his friends’ protector by taking on the local mafia.

Washington is flawless, as always, in the shoes of Robert McCall, this time around he’s supported by Dakota Fanning, David Denman, Sonia Ben Ammar, Remo Girone, Eugenio Mastrandrea, Andrea Scarduzio, and Salvatore Ruocco in the cast. Wenk and Fuqua return to write and direct, respectively, to put the franchise to rest but not before presenting the audience with an exciting story full of thrilling twists and turns, as well as some memorable action set pieces. The previously released marketing material hints at a franchise culmination with a bang and also gives us a good understanding of what to expect.

The Equalizer 3 debuts in theaters on September 1. You can check out the new teaser below: