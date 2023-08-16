The Big Picture Denzel Washington returns to the big screen in The Equalizer 3 after a five-year wait, with tickets now on sale and a thrilling video teasing fans with intense fight scenes.

The film series is a successful reboot of the classic 80s television series, known for its action-packed scenes, following a former government assassin seeking redemption through violent justice.

The Equalizer 3 reunites Washington with Dakota Fanning who had previously starred in Man on Fire alongside the actor.

For five years, fans have eagerly awaited to see Denzel Washington return to the big screen in The Equalizer 3. Now, that wait is close to coming to an end, as tickets are now on sale. The announcement was made with a quick video posted on social media. Despite the video being only six seconds long, it has enough to excite fans of the franchise. It teases audiences with the brutality they can expect to see in the film’s fight scenes, and that’s exactly what the fans want.

The film series is a reboot of the classic 80s television series of the same name. The first two films quickly became hits with audiences thanks to the pulse-pounding action scenes, as well as Washington’s natural charisma. The films follow Washington as a former government assassin haunted by his past. To help bring himself peace, he starts dealing out justice, in his own violent way, to help free the oppressed. The Equalizer 3 will see the character in Italy, taking on a local crime boss for the mafia to free the people in his grip.

Who Else Is In The Equalizer 3?

The Equalizer 3 will see Washington reuniting with Dakota Fanning on screen after almost twenty years. The two previously starred in the fan-favorite action thriller Man on Fire. Sonia Ben Ammar, David Denman, Gaia Scodellaro, and Remo Girone also star in the film.

The Equalizer 3 is directed by Antoine Fuqua who not only directed Washington in the first two The Equalizer movies but also directed the actor to an Academy Award win with Training Day. Fuqua is directing off a script by Richard Wenk, who wrote the first two films as well. The upcoming third installment is widely regarded as the last stop of the film series, so it will be exciting to see how the beloved franchise wraps its story, particularly with the new international setting.

The Equalizer 3 hits theaters on September 1 and tickets are on sale now. Check out the short action-packed announcement video below: