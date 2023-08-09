The Big Picture Denzel Washington is set to return as Robert McCall in the highly anticipated film, The Equalizer 3.

The upcoming movie will see McCall trying to find a peaceful life in Italy, but he becomes entangled with the mafia when he befriends a mother-daughter duo who are threatened by them.

The final chapter in the franchise will explore McCall's eternal battle between seeking justice and potentially going too far, leaving fans eagerly awaiting its release on September 1.

Fans can’t wait for Denzel Washington to return as Robert McCall in The Equalizer 3. The long-running action-thriller franchise has been a few fortunate ones that seamlessly transitioned from a TV series to a fan-favorite full-length feature film series and back again. The new movie sees Washington as McCall, a retired U.S. Marine and former DIA officer who has a mysterious past and a deadly instinct.

With the upcoming feature, fans expect nothing less than epic action, and a thrilling plot. But before fans get a glimpse of where McCall is now, director Antonie Fuqua and Washington recount McCall’s journey so far in a new featurette. “In the first one McCall just wants to live a simple life,” Fuqua says of the 2014 film. Adds, Washington of his character, “He’s a reluctant destroyer," says Washington. "He’s helping the innocent, the ones he knows can’t help themselves.” When tested McCall always gets the bad guys.

The director further recounts, “In the beginning of Equalizer 2, Robert McCall is trying to find his humanity, with other people.” The feature sees him in Boston as he goes on a revenge spree after one of his friends is murdered. His past further catches up with him when thugs kill his best friend and former colleague, Susan Plummer (Melissa Leo). “The difference is this is much more personal,” explains Washington.

What’s The Equalizer 3 About?

“Equalizer 3 is very different than the first two films,” Washington says. The upcoming movie will see McCall reaching Italy in search of a peaceful life and trying to stay away from his brutal past. Adds Fuqua, “It makes sense to find a home here in Italy but the mafia that’s the big threat.” Here McCall befriends a mother-daughter duo, who will be threatened by the mafia, and our favorite ex-assassin doesn’t take kindly to those who hurt innocent people. Fuqua concludes, “He’s gone through an eternal battle,” but poses the question “Has he gone too far?” The answer will be evident when the movie comes out.

Alongside Washington, The Equalizer 3 features a new cast including Dakota Fanning, David Denman, Sonia Ben Ammar, Remo Girone, Eugenio Mastrandrea, Andrea Scarduzio, and Salvatore Ruocco. Richard Wenk returns to write the final entry in the franchise.

The Equalizer 3 will hit theaters on September 1. Meanwhile, you can check out the new featurette below: