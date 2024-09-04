Denzel Washington is about to add another accolade to his already stacked resume — and no, it’s not another Oscar. The Equalizer star is currently in the running for People’s coveted “Sexiest Married Man” award, a prestigious title that recognizes not only Hollywood’s heartthrobs but also celebrates their long-term relationship goals. And with more than 40 years of marriage under his belt, it’s safe to say Denzel is about to conquer this one too.

Washington has been happily married to Pauletta Washington since 1983, a union that has outlasted many Hollywood love stories. The couple’s incredible 40-plus-year partnership is a rare gem in Tinseltown, making Denzel a prime contender for People’s “Sexiest Long-Married Star” category. Let’s face it, with his effortless charm, undeniable talent, and unwavering devotion to his wife, Denzel is basically the textbook definition of a “catch.” Plus, he's already won the Sexiest Man Alive award. It's a gimme, right?

Washington Makes Marriage Hot

But here’s where things get really fun: Denzel isn’t just admired for his stellar acting chops and smoldering looks. It’s his real-life dedication to his family that makes him a top-tier heartthrob. As much as we love watching him take down bad guys in The Equalizer, we can’t help but swoon over his long-term commitment to Pauletta. In a town where relationships often feel as fleeting as box-office hits, Denzel has proven that true love can stand the test of time — and look damn good doing it.

This prestigious title would be another notch on Washington’s already impressive belt, and frankly, it's well-deserved. While Hollywood heartthrobs come and go, Denzel has remained a consistent force of strength, grace, and yes, sex appeal. Even after decades in the industry, he continues to be one of the smoothest, most grounded actors around. As the race for People’s “Sexiest Married Man” heats up, it’s hard to imagine anyone else walking away with the prize — though he's up against Ted Danson, Kevin Bacon, and Tim McGraw. With his ageless good looks and that classic, laid-back charisma, Washington might just make us believe that being in a long-term relationship is, in fact, the sexiest thing of all. Plus, with over four decades of marriage under his belt, we’d say he’s earned it.

So, move over action stars and single heartthrobs — Denzel is about to remind us all that sexy doesn’t fade, especially when it’s paired with loyalty, love, and a lifetime of commitment. Keep your eyes peeled for this one — People's “Sexiest Married Man” title might just be Washington’s next big win! The Equalizer is now available on Paramount+

