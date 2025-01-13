If you’re a fan of Denzel Washington, head over to Prime Video because there's some good news for you. Early in the New Year, we're all feeling a bit down and bedraggled, so what better way to cheer ourselves up than watch Denzel as Robert McCall crack some heads. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, The Equalizer is a grounded and gritty retelling of the story of Robert McCall, first seen in the 1980s television show. Washington delivers a critically acclaimed performance as McCall, a man striving to distance himself from a violent past while guided by a strong moral compass and an unshakable drive to assist those who cannot defend themselves. His character's relentless pursuit of justice was a smash hit with audiences.

McCall spends his days working at a hardware store and his evenings reading classic novels in a local diner. However, when he befriends a young prostitute named Teri (Chloë Grace Moretz) and learns that she has been brutally mistreated by her Russian mob handlers, McCall's desire for justice is reignited. The Equalizer went on to gross over $192 million worldwide, making it a solid box office hit, and as a result, the success of the film also led to two sequels, The Equalizer 2 in 2018 and The Equalizer 3 in 2023.

Are We Getting More 'Equalizer' Movies?

Oh come on, it's Hollywood. You can never say never. Washington has been playing Robert McCall for well over a decade at this stage in his career, but there's no doubting his passion for the role even after three movies. His love for playing McCall was crystal clear when he told Esquire that there were plans in motion for not just a fourth Equalizer film, but indeed a fifth one on top of that.

"I told them I would do another Equalizer, and we’re doing four and five. [...] More people are happy about that – people love those daggone Equalizers. But I’ve come to realize that the Equalizer films are for me, too, because they’re for the people. They want me to go get the bad guys. ‘We can’t get them, so you go get them.’ And I say, 'Okay, I’ll get them! Just wait right there. I’ll be right back!'"

The Equalizer is now streaming on Prime Video, so check it out and, like Robert McCall, don't get mad, get even. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on The Equalizer.

Your changes have been saved The Equalizer A man who believes he has put his mysterious past behind him cannot stand idly by when he meets a young girl under the control of ultra-violent Russian gangsters. Release Date September 24, 2014 Director Antoine Fuqua Cast Haley Bennett Denzel Washington , Marton Csokas , Chloe Grace Moretz , David Harbour Runtime 132 Minutes Writers Richard Wenk , Richard Lindheim , Michael Sloan

