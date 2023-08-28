The Big Picture Denzel Washington has only played one character multiple times in his career and that is Robert McCall from The Equalizer movies.

The Equalizer movie franchise was initially a challenging prospect and went through years of development before it was released in 2014.

The film had several potential directors and actors attached to it before it finally landed with Antoine Fuqua and Denzel Washington, with the first movie being released in 2014.

Denzel Washington has been in the film business for decades now, has anchored multiple iconic features, and become a regular fixture at the Academy Awards. However, in his years and years as a movie star, the only character Washington has played more than once is Robert McCall, the protagonist of The Equalizer movies. Most of Washington's films are dramas and action/thrillers meant to function as just one-offs — there were never plans for a multitude of John Q. or Flight installments. However, The Equalizer was based on a popular TV show from the 1980s, and going on for serialized adventures was ingrained into the DNA of this property. No wonder, then, that Washington has played McCall now on three separate occasions.

While The Equalizer saga has now become popular enough to spawn The Equalizer 3 and morph into a glaring abnormality in Washington’s filmography, that doesn’t mean this film franchise was always a sure thing. On the contrary, when it was first trying to get off the ground, a movie adaptation of The Equalizer was a challenging prospect that seemed incredibly doomed. It would take years and multiple creative teams before The Equalizer was able to first arrive in movie theaters in September 2014.

The Weinsteins' Infatuation With ‘The Equalizer’

The saga of The Equalizer movie begins back in 2005 with a version of the film that not only didn't star Denzel Washington but also wasn't set up at The Equalizer distributor Sony/Columbia Pictures. In December 2005, The Weinstein Company, which had just started releasing movies a month earlier, announced that it was going to be producing a motion picture based on the Equalizer TV show. There was no word at the time about who would helm the film or star in it, but Harvey and Bob Weinstein's new movie studio was angling to make The Equalizer a very important project.

Go back to the mid-to-late-2000s and one will find endless news reports on various quasi-famous pop culture properties that The Weinstein Company was hoping to remake into modern movies. The studio toiled away endlessly on a potential new Fletch film, for instance, while Weinstein Company subdivision Dimension Films carried over the film rights to the vintage TV show The Six Million Dollar Man after the label split away from Disney and Miramax. While the Weinsteins had garnered much of their notoriety for their work on promoting arthouse titles that swept the Oscars, the 2000s had seen the duo's Dimension Films division thrive thanks to broadly appealing genre fare like Scary Movie, Sin City, and Spy Kids. The Weinstein Company, which desperately needed hits right out of the gate, was angling to keep that box office hot streak alive with franchise fare like a potential movie based on The Equalizer.

It cannot be stressed enough just how bad The Weinstein Company and Dimension Films were at getting mainstream-skewing genre fare off the ground. Anyone who looked at websites like Comingsoon.net or magazines like Entertainment Weekly in the late 2000s will no doubt remember endless news reports about various high-profile movies from these companies encountering endless writing or creative issues. The studio’s problems were endless, from financial woes to, of course, Harvey Weinstein’s endless list of crimes that made the company a nightmare to work in. Unsurprisingly, The Equalizer, much like other potential “savior” projects at The Weinstein Company and Dimension Films, eventually went nowhere at this studio. When the production re-emerged at the start of a new decade, it would be with a new leading man and creative direction.

The Original First Choice to Anchor ‘The Equalizer’

In June 2010, an Equalizer movie was set up at the production company Escape Artists, which had attached a big name to star in the potential project. Now The Equalizer would be a star vehicle for Russell Crowe helmed by Paul Haggis. Crowe and Haggis had just worked together on the then-upcoming action movie The Next Three Days, and news of the duo reuniting for The Equalizer indicated that they’d worked together harmoniously on that Lionsgate vigilante title.

This casting never came to pass in a finished film and there was never any news on why exactly Crowe had stepped away from the role. Perhaps he felt that another action movie fresh off the heels of his 2010 feature Robin Hood didn’t offer him much to do as an actor. Maybe there were creative disagreements between himself, Haggis, and Escape Artists. It also can’t be denied that The Next Three Days failed to set the box office on fire, which might’ve inspired Escape Artists to scout out for creative talent that could more reliably draw in a significant crowd. Whatever the reason, Crowe’s version of The Equalizer would be dead by the end of 2011.

That’s when the first whispers of Denzel Washington taking on the lead role began to emerge. However, even with the role of Robert McCall selected, that wasn’t the end of the development road for The Equalizer. Now it was time to pick out a director for the film, with a collection of potential choices for the gig leaking to the press in 2012. In November 2012, Sony/Columbia Pictures (which was now distributing and financing the film alongside Escape Artists) made its choice. Danish auteur Nicolas Winding Refn was going to direct The Equalizer, a choice that reflected just how much hype Refn’s feature Drive had made just a year earlier. He was on everybody’s radar, so it’s no surprise Sony tried to get him to make an Equalizer movie.

While it made sense for the studio to pursue Refn, in hindsight, it’s staggering that Refn ever signed on for the production. In the years since Drive, Refn has constantly made it clear he’s only interested in oddball projects made outside the studio system. It’s hard to imagine his style of filmmaking being applied to a traditional tentpole feature or even just a production that comes with a major studio logo on it. Yet, here was Refn signing on to The Equalizer, with Sony being confident enough that he’d do the movie that the studio set an April 11, 2014 release date for the title. Unsurprisingly, though, Refn would pull out of the movie at the start of 2013, with producer Todd Black later explaining that he and other creative heads behind The Equalizer were worried that Refn wouldn’t properly explore the pathos and humanity of McCall. For his part, Refn has implied that the subpar quality of The Equalizer led to him walking away from this gig.

Getting the Final Version of ‘The Equalizer’ Together

With a 2014 release date fast approaching, Sony/Columbia Pictures needed somebody to step in and take over The Equalizer. For a brief moment, Rise of the Planet of the Apes director Rupert Wyatt looked like he was going to take on the production. Ever since his work on Apes, Wyatt has been connected to countless Hollywood blockbusters, including a version of Gambit, but he's never actually helmed another tentpole title. Wyatt just doesn't seem interested in doing further movies in this field, so unsurprisingly, he never took on The Equalizer.

This is when Antoine Fuqua entered the picture, with the director reuniting with Denzel Washington on The Equalizer after they’d worked together on Training Day. Thanks to Fuqua taking on The Equalizer and all its sequels, the filmmaker became one of the directors Washington has worked with the most frequently throughout his career, alongside Tony Scott and Spike Lee. More importantly for Sony/Columbia Pictures, Fuqua taking on The Equalizer meant this movie could come out in 2014 after all, albeit on September 26 rather than its initial April 11, 2014.

Seeing how long it took to get The Equalizer off the ground is fascinating in hindsight mostly because such a generic action movie went through so many different directors. One might imagine all that effort going into making an Equalizer movie would mean there was some compelling passion or idea underlying the enterprise, but there really wasn’t. Honestly, a most cynical reader of the production history of The Equalizer would suggest Sony/Columbia Pictures was just struggling to find the right journeyman who wouldn’t “jeopardize” an attempt to exploit a recognizable brand name. Seeing so many studios and filmmakers toil away for so many years at simply making a movie as basic as The Equalizer while so many fascinating original ideas languish on a shelf somewhere really is a sad indictment of the priorities of Hollywood.

The Equalizer 3 comes to theaters on September 1.