Just eight months after the premiere of Season 1, The Equalizer is coming back. Fans will be happy to know that Season 2 premieres this October, and a trailer for the new season has been released online. The series starring Queen Latifah brought excellent numbers in ratings for CBS, becoming the number one scripted show on television on Sunday nights, drawing in over 14 million viewers weekly, according to CBS. This is why the network was quick to renew it for a new season, just four episodes in back in March.

In the story, Latifah plays Robin McCall, an ex-CIA operative with a troubled past who, in a quest for her own redemption, uses her very unique set of skills to help those who can’t help themselves. On top of that, she tries to live a normal life as a single mother trying to raise a teenage kid and trading banters with her older aunt.

The trailer for Season 2 reveals Robin will be recruited to equalize big jobs such as a high-profile bank robbery, taking on big guys (literally and figuratively), saving kids and kicking a lot of butt in the process. Latifah will once again be joined by costars Chris Noth, Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira and Laya DeLeon Hayes.

The Equalizer series draws from the same source material of the Denzel Washington two-part action thriller feature films: both are based on a TV series from the 80s, also titled The Equalizer. It ran for four seasons on CBS, from 1985 to 1989. They, however, are not all created equal: this is the first time the story is reimagined with a woman in the role of the special agent.

Season 2 of The Equilizer premieres on CBS on October 10.

You can watch the Equalizer Season 2 trailer below:

