Collider is proud to present an exclusive new poster for Season 3 of CBS’ The Equalizer, starring Queen Latifah as an ex-CIA agent in search of redemption. The new art comes from French designer Julien Rico and sheds a new kind of light on the series' main cast.

In The Equalizer, Latifah plays a former agent trying to redeem herself for the harm she’s done by using her unique skills to help those in need. The series is a reboot of the 80s television series of the same name created by Richard Lindheim and Michael Sloan, which starred Edward Woodward as a retired intelligence agent who becomes a private detective. Giving a new spin on the original concept, The Equalizer series turns its protagonist into a single mother, raising the stakes as Latifah’s spy has a family she must protect.

The new illustration brings back some of the main cast members from Season 2, with Latifah at the center, surrounded by Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira, and Laya DeLeon Hayes. The purple tones of the new art give the image a menacing aura, teasing the new dangers that the whole team will have to face in Season 3. Finally, the exclusive poster also has an image featuring two people on top of a motorcycle, a possible nod to an exhilarating car chase set to happen in the upcoming season. While The Equalizer is focused on investigation, the series is not short of exciting action set pieces.

Image via CBS

RELATED: 'End of the Road' Trailer: Queen Latifah Defends Her Family in Netflix Road Trip Thriller

Talking about the exclusive poster, artist Rico said, "Working with the CBS team on the third season of The Equalizer was an incredible experience, which included fair collaboration between recommendations and creative freedom that I deeply appreciated. With this poster, my main objective, like most of my work, was to compose a dynamic and readable visual. Through a minimalist illustration dotted with subtle details for a strong impact on the spectators, we are able to make the audience intrigued and excited with this promotional poster. Thank you so much to the entire CBS team for their trust and enthusiasm. Hoping this is the start of new collaborations together."

The Equalizer series is executive produced by Latifah, Andrew Marlowe, Terri Edda Miller, John Davis, John Fox, Debra Martin Chase, Lindheim, Shakim Compere, and Joseph C. Wilson for the Universal Television production banner in association with CBS Studios. Additionally, Wilson and Adam Glass will be serving as co-showrunners for Season 3.

Latifah’s The Equalizer is the second reboot of the 80s classic series. The IP was first rebooted into a film in 2014, with Denzel Washington taking over the main role. The film kickstarted a successful franchise, with Washington coming back for a sequel in 2018. Washington will also return for the third film in 2023, where he’ll reunite with his Man on Fire co-star, Dakota Fanning.

Season 3 of The Equalizer premieres on CBS on Sunday, October 2 at 8:30 p.m. ET. New episodes will be released weekly, every Sunday, at 8 p.m. ET. The series was already renewed for a fourth season. Take a look at the stunning new poster below and be sure to watch the Season 3 trailer too: