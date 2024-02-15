CBS’s re-imagined series, The Equalizer, is set to return for its highly anticipated fourth season. Set in the hustle and bustle of New York, the series follows Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah), a single mother to her teenage daughter who lives a double life as an underground vigilante, pursuing justice when the situation arises. With a mysterious past and extensive skills, Robyn serves as a guardian angel and defender for those in need, all while seeking her own redemption.

The Equalizer’s renewal aligns with CBS’s commitment to its existing lineup, which includes shows like Blue Bloods, NCIS, Bob Hearts Abishola, Young Sheldon, and more. Having generated a substantial social media presence, amassing 1.2 billion potential impressions, fans eagerly anticipate the next chapter of Robyn’s dark journey in the upcoming season.

Season 4 of The Equalizer premieres on CBS on February 16, 2024. In the meantime, check out the cast and character guide for the series.

Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall a.k.a. "The Equalizer”

Close

Queen Latifah plays Robyn McCall a.k.a. "the Equalizer”, a divorced single mother and former CIA operative who lives a double life as a street vigilante in pursuit of justice. To most of her friends, Robyn appears as a typical single mother leading an ordinary life. However, to the select few she trusts, she reveals her true identity as the Equalizer, a clandestine figure dedicated to aiding those in need.

Raised by a loving and wise father, Robyn’s life took a turn after his tragic death, leading her down a troubled path. But after being granted a second chance by a compassionate judge, Robyn seizes the opportunity to turn her life around. She soon joins the army and later the CIA, where she receives guidance from William Bishop. It was during a mission that she crossed paths with her future husband, Miles Fulton, with whom she later had a daughter named Delilah. Despite their shared custody of Delilah, Robyn’s demanding lifestyle leads to her divorce miles.

In addition to starring in The Equalizer, Latifah also serves as the show’s executive producer. Latifah boasts an array of accolades which she has acquired throughout her extensive acting career. Her portrayal of Mama Morton in the feature musical Chicago earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress, as well as nominations for a Golden Globe and a SAG Award.

Tory Kittles as Marcus Dante

Close

Tory Kittles plays Marcus Dante, a prominent officer within the New York Police Department. As a divorced single father raising two sons, Marcus first appears to be a shrewd detective who initially opposes Robyn’s involvement in his cases.

As a dedicated law enforcer, he’s determined to apprehend the vigilante in his jurisdiction. But Marcus’s perspective shifts upon discovering that Robyn is behind the vigilante actions. Realizing her true intentions, Marcus finds himself forming an unexpected bond with Robyn, ultimately evolving into allies and close friends. Following the departure of Bishop, Marcus plays a pivotal role as one of Robyn’s primary allies.

This isn’t the first time Kittles plays the role of detective. Kittles has garnered recognition for his television roles, particularly in the True Detective series, where he starred alongside Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey. Transitioning to the big screen, Kittles made his mark with a feature film debut in Tigerland, sharing the screen with Colin Farrell.

Adam Goldberg as Harry Keshegian

Image via CBS

Adam Goldberg plays Harry Keshegian, Melody’s husband and a highly skilled hacker who gets around the trickiest of situations with the help of Robyn. Unlike the stereotypical, tech-savvy geeks often portrayed on television, the gruff Harry has an endearing demeanor, all while showing an eccentric sense of curiosity for facts and artifacts. Despite his paranoia, Harry’s experiences as a hacker have allowed him to discover real conspiracies that could threaten innocent civilians.

Harry has had his fair share of run-ins with the law. His track record includes a near-incarceration for leaking sensitive information about a Communist politician. One of his creations — a user-friendly program — became highly coveted by governments worldwide, even drawing interest from the Russians. Despite his incredible intelligence, Harry’s in line with his values, refusing offers from various agencies due to their corruption. He’s also demonstrated his hacking prowess by breaching CIA systems to thwart terrorist activities.

Goldberg has gained prominence for his performances in feature films like Dazed and Confused, A Beautiful Mind, and Saving Private Ryan. His diverse filmography also includes appearances in Between Us, a feature showcased at the Tribeca Film Festival, where he starred alongside Olivia Thirlby and Ben Feldman.

Liza Lapira as Melody "Mel" Bayani

Image via CBS

Liza Lapira plays Melody "Mel" Bayani, a former U.S. Air Force sniper who now owns a bar that doubles as a clandestine hub for operations, and a trusted ally of Robyn from their military days. As a Filipino, Melody is no stranger to discrimination, which she chooses to rise above. Trained as a sniper by a mentor who deemed her the finest among their peers, Melody’s military career took a harrowing turn when her mentor betrayed her during a mission.

Despite this, Mel displays exceptional skill and resilience, as seen when she single-handedly manages to neutralize multiple enemies in both long-range and close combat situations. Meeting Robyn forged a deep friendship, and later, Mel married Harry and established the bar. Even in civilian life, Mel remains vigilant, ensuring her sharpshooting skills remain honed.

Lapira’s recent appearance was in the Myriad Pictures feature film Modern Persuasion, starring alongside Daniella Pineda and Alicia Witt — the film made its debut at the 2020 Cannes Virtual Market. Her filmography also includes an appearance in Crazy, Stupid, Love, where she shared the screen with Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Julianne Moore, and Marisa Tomei.

Laya DeLeon Hayes as Delilah

Image via CBS

Laya DeLeon Hayes plays Delilah Robyn's 15-year-old daughter, who initially harbors feelings of neglect from others and exhibits a rebellious streak. However, their relationship takes a positive turn when Delilah discovers Robyn’s secret identity as the vigilante aiding others, leading to a newfound bond between them.

Hayes gained widespread recognition for her portrayal in the BAFTA, Emmy, and Peabody Award-nominated animated series Doc McStuffins, for which she received an NAACP Image Award nomination. Her television portfolio also includes appearances in popular shows such as Just Add Magic, Liv & Maddie, and Raven’s Home.

Lorraine Toussaint as Viola "Aunt Vi" Marsette

Image via CBS

Lorraine Toussaint plays Viola "Aunt Vi" Marsette, Robyn's wise paternal aunt, who has relocated from Milwaukee to live with Robyn and Delilah, offering her support. A talented artist, Aunt Vi is a painter whose presence brings warmth and guidance to their household.

Toussaint is celebrated for her portrayal of Rene Jackson in the highly praised Lifetime television drama series Any Day Now, which ran from 1998 to 2002. Additionally, she garnered acclaim for her recurring role as defense attorney Shamala Green in the NBC legal drama Law & Order.

Watch on Paramount+