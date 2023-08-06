As one of the many hit police shows to come out of the 1980s, The Equalizer, starring the late great Edward Woodward (The Wicker Man), earned itself a place in the hearts of those who watched it, with fans calling during the many years following its eventual end for some sort of reboot. Initially, that reboot came in the form of a 2014 feature film starring Denzel Washington (Training Day), which has since spawned two sequels, with the third, The Equalizer 3, on its way to our screens very soon. However, for many fans of the original show, this film franchise didn't quite have the same feel as its source material, so, when a TV series reboot was announced in November 2019, it was met with great admiration by the show's countless supporters. With three seasons now under its belt, the procedural is shining brighter than ever. So, with that in mind, and with plenty of speculation surrounding the show's fourth outing, here is everything we know about The Equalizer Season 4 so far.

Is There a Trailer for The Equalizer Season 4?

Unfortunately, as it stands, there is not yet a trailer for The Equalizer Season 4. But while you're waiting patiently for one to arrive, you can check out this promo clip for the finale of The Equalizer Season 3:

When Is The Equalizer Season 4 Coming Out?

With both Seasons 3 and 4 being greenlit before the Season 2 finale had even been aired, there has been plenty of time for fans to wonder when we might see the fourth season launch. Not so long ago, the fourth season was looking to air in or around this coming Fall, but, due to the WGA writers' strike and the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike, there is likely to be some delay with that release, potentially adding The Equalizer to the long list of shows affected by the dual strikes. For now, because of this, we do not have an official launch date, but stay tuned to Collider for the latest updates on when The Equalizer Season 4 will premiere.

Where Can You Watch The Equalizer?

Just like the previous three seasons of the show, Season 4 of The Equalizer will air exclusively on CBS. Of course, in the current age of streaming and binge-viewing, many will want to know if there is a chance to watch through these means. CBS coverage does vary by region, but the list of services that host CBS shows includes the likes of FuboTV, DIRECTV, Hulu, and Paramount+. As well as this, we know there have been DVD releases for the previous Equalizer seasons, so be sure to stay tuned for information regarding the highly-likely DVD release for Season 4.

Who's In the Cast of The Equalizer Season 4?

Fans of the original Equalizer show loved it for its cast, so, upon this reboot being announced, the ensemble assembled was going to be crucial to its success. Given that the countdown is on to the show's fourth season, clearly, the casting team got it right. We do not know exactly who is going to be returning in the next season of the show, but, given events that happened previously in Season 3, there is a high likelihood that certain faces will be back. Of course, one person we know will be returning for Season 4 is the show's lead Queen Latifah (Chicago) in her role as Robyn McCall. Latifah is often cited as one of the greatest rapper-turned-actors of the modern era. The cast members expected to join Latifah in Season 4 include the likes of series regulars Laya DeLeon Hayes (Liv and Maddie) as Delilah, Lorraine Toussaint (Selma) as Viola "Vi" Marsette, Tory Kittles (Colony) as Detective Marcus Dante, Adam Goldberg (Saving Private Ryan) as Harry Keshigan, and Liza Lapira (21) as Melody "Mel" Mayani. Season 3 also brought some exciting new faces into the fold who fans will be hoping to see once again, including Gloria Reubens (Lincoln) as Trish and Donal Logue (Blade) as Colton Fisk. As with any show of this nature, it is likely the casting team and writers will want to freshen things up too, so expect some new additions to the ensemble in time for its release date.

Who Are the Creators of The Equalizer Season 4?

Although we have no full confirmation for who will be taking the reins for Season 4, we can definitely have a good guess based on who has previously crafted this procedural. The show has seen many directors, with most episodes so far being directed by the likes of Randy Zisk (Monk), Eric Laneuville (Lost), and Christian Moore (Jericho). The show was co-created by Marcus Sloan and the late Richard Lindheim, who are credited as writers and executive producers, with other writers who have previously worked on the show including Joseph C. Wilson (NCIS: Los Angeles), Rob Hanning (Frasier), and Andrew W. Marlowe (Hollow Man), among others.

What Will The Equalizer Season 4 Be About?

Currently, any sort of plot information regarding Season 4 of the show is being kept tightly under wraps. However, given the explosive ending to Season 3, it is very unlikely that those plot threads will not continue into Season 4, giving fans a fair indication of what to expect narrative-wise. After the gruesome end to the season finale that saw Harry, Mel, and Dante being seemingly burned alive in front of Robyn, the fallout of such an event is likely to impact our favorite characters, especially given that we do not know the fate of the three victims yet. Additionally, following an injection of truth serum, Dante confessed his love for Robyn, capping off a three-season-long wait for fans to finally hear that admission uttered. This will also impact the plot for Season 4 as, no matter the fate of Dante's infernal problem, whether he is dead or alive, Robyn will surely be affected by it. There is a lot to look forward to with Season 4, with the stakes likely to rise higher than ever before.

How Many Episodes Does The Equalizer Season 4 Have?

Expectations for most of the time leading up to its release were that Season 4 would follow its previous two seasons in having a total of 18 episodes. However, due to the aforementioned strikes, this has left that possibility up in the air, with there certainly being the chance of a reduced episode count, perhaps even down to 10 episodes to match Season 1.