Queen Latifah has asked for the chance to dish out some justice this festive period, and Santa has granted her wish in the holiday special episode of The Equalizer, which will air on CBS at 8:30 PM on Sunday, December 8. The episode, entitled "Slay Ride", sees a festive Christmas celebration takes a dark turn when Robyn McCall (Latifah), Dante (Tory Kittles), and Miles (Stephen Bishop) are held hostage in a hospital seized by the cartel. How will they get out of it? Well, our guess is that it involves some butts being kicked, and in quite considerable style, too.

What is 'The Equalizer' About and How Many Versions Are There?

Image via CBS

The legacy of The Equalizer spans nearly four decades, beginning with Edward Woodward’s portrayal of ex-CIA agent Robert McCall in the original 1980s television series. Decades later, the story took on a new life when Hollywood icon Denzel Washington stepped into McCall’s shoes for a trilogy of action-packed films directed by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day). Debuting in 2014, the first film reimagined McCall as a retired intelligence operative seeking redemption while taking on the Russian mafia in Boston.

The financial success of the movie led to the success of The Equalizer 2 (2018), which took viewers deeper into McCall’s personal life and sense of justice, as eused his job as a Lyft driver to seek out those who had been wronged. The immense success of that led to one final — or is it? — outing as Robert McCall headed to Sardinia to help out a town under the thumb of the mafia in The Equalizer 3, which was released last year.

CBS saw how successful the films were and reimagined the concept in 2021 by casting Queen Latifah as the new face of The Equalizer, flipping the main character into Robyn McCall who brought her electric screen presence and immense charisma to the role. It focuses on Robyn, a single mother and former CIA operative who uses her skills to help the vulnerable. The show is one of CBS's big hits, and as of last month, the series attracted approximately 5.16 million viewers, marking a 12% increase from the previous week. In its fourth season, the show averaged a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic, with about 6.25 million viewers per episode.

The Equalizer's festive special episode will air on CBS at 8:30 PM on Sunday, December 8.

Check out the next episode of The Equalizer on CBS this Sunday, and get caught up on the series in its entirety now streaming on Paramount+.

The Equalizer (2021) An enigmatic figure who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn. Release Date February 7, 2021 Creator Andrew W. Marlowe, Terri Edda Miller Cast Queen Latifah , Tory Kittles , adam goldberg , Liza Lapira Seasons 4

Watch on Paramount+